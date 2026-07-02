Alexandra Eala’s Action Leaves Coach Cheekily Embarrassed After Wimbledon Win

The SW19 turned into a breakthrough Slam for Alexandra Eala, where she became the first Filipino woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam. The 21-year-old battled past Maya Joint in three sets, with the Court 3 crowd firmly behind her throughout. But the win did not end there. After the match, she left her coach, Joan Bosch, delightfully embarrassed as the entire crowd celebrated his special day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Today is my coach’s birthday, guys. So, let’s say happy birthday,” Eala said in her post-match interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd quickly joined in and began singing the Happy Birthday song, while the camera showed her coach waving back at her. The 21-year-old clearly enjoyed it, even if it left her coach a little embarrassed in the stands.

At the end of the song, the Filipino ace added, “Yeah. Extra motivation to win [the match] for sure.” Joan Bosch, who turned 61 today, has been one of her most trusted mentors throughout her years at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard briefly tried to build a playing career in the 90s, though his bigger impact in tennis has come through coaching. His best-known work came with former world No. 1 Carlos Moya. Bosch coached the Spaniard during Spain’s 2004 Davis Cup triumph and also helped him win multiple ATP titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after taking on a leading role at the Rafa Nadal Academy, the Spaniard has remained Eala’s travelling coach since last year. And after graduating from the academy in 2023, she has kept working with him while steadily climbing the WTA rankings.

And today, while Eala celebrated her coach’s special day after reaching the third round of SW19 for the first time, the moment also reflected something deeper. It showed the partnership that has helped shape the 21-year-old’s rise and the support system behind the progress she has made to get here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandra Eala gets revenge on Maya Joint to extend her SW19 run

Last year at the Eastbourne Open, Eala came painfully close to winning her first WTA Tour title. But in the end, she fell just short in a three-set loss to the Aussie in the final. That final match was a brutal one to take as Eala held four championship points, only to see her opponent escape and claim the WTA 250 crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

And today, speaking after her latest win at the All-England Club, Eala admitted just how much that loss had hurt. “It hit me quite hard. I cried a lot, and I think I wasn’t able to watch those highlights for a couple of months,” she said in the post-match interview.

However, today, though, she made sure the story ended differently. The second-round match lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes, where the 21-year-old won the final 9 games in a row to knock out the Aussie. And after the match, the Filipino ace made it clear how much this turnaround meant to her. “I’m really happy. I think I improved a lot this past year, and I’m happy that I’m able to look back at that loss and I’m able to smile,” Eala explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the challenge in front of the former world No. 29 looks even tougher. She is set to face the defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday in what promises to be a huge test.

The two players are level at 1-1 in their H2H meetings. Eala won their first clash at the Miami Open last year, before the former world No. 1 got revenge later at the Madrid Open. Now, with both heading toward their first big grass-court battle, the question becomes even more interesting. Who do you think comes out on top this time?