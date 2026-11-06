Alexandra Eala Turns the Tables on Reporter After Being Told She Looked Tired at Hong Kong Open

Alexandra Eala has barely stopped in 2026. Since making her WTA debut as a 16-year-old in Cluj-Napoca in 2021, she has never had a season this busy at tour level. By mid-August, she had already played more matches than anyone else on the WTA Tour, and her win over Tereza Valentova in the round of 16 at the Hong Kong Open was her 38th of the year. That match took almost two hours, and to one reporter in the room afterwards, she looked tired. Eala got flustered by that impression.

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In her press conference, the reporter told the Filipina that she seemed very tired during the match and asked whether that impression was accurate. Eala seemed annoyed by that question and countered the reporter.

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“Is that your impression? You tell me, is that your impression?” she asked with a tich of sarcasm. When the reporter said it was, she turned the tables. “You also look tired. Are you tired? Are you tired? Oh, you should rest. You should have some rest, I think.”

Eala went on to say that tiredness is “a blessing,” something she feels, recovers from, and pushes through again. She had made the same point two days ago after defeating Emerson Jones 6-4, 6-3 in the first round when critics were posting comments online that she looked tired in her recent losses at the Asian swing.

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Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 23rd September 2026 Kallang Tennis Hub, Singapore WTA, Tennis Damen Tennis, Singapore Open Day 3 Alexandra Eala, Philippines DavidxAsh

“If I am tired and I am 17 in the world, that’s great,” she said then. “Being tired is a blessing as well.” That week she reached a career-high ranking of No. 17, and she clearly sees that hard work and tiredness have paid off.

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Eala won 6-4, 7-6(7), but it was hardly easy. She saved nine of the 12 break points she faced and converted all four of hers. The second set went to a tiebreak, where Eala led 5-0 before Valentova saved three match points.

The 21-year-old Filipino admitted she “escaped a little bit.” Still, it was her first victory over Valentova in three tries, and her first tour-level win over a Czech player in 11 attempts. It also provided her with her 7th quarter-final of 2026. But the more important question is, what all those matches are taking out of her.

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Is fatigue starting to show for Alexandra Eala?

Her season peaked in August. Eala came from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Washington final, winning the first WTA title by a Filipino player. Since then, she has not won three matches in a row at a WTA event. She reached the fourth round in Toronto, the third round at the US Open and the second round in Singapore before exiting Wuhan in the opener. Ningbo ended a three-match losing streak but stopped in the round of 16 against Diana Shnaider, who also beat her in three sets in the Tokyo quarterfinals last week.

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Imago Alexandra Eala (Image Credit – IMAGO)

In between, she represented the Philippines at the Asian Games and had to sacrifice the China Open. The No.1 seed and heavy favorite was defeated in the semifinals by China’s Wang Xiyu 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and had to settle for bronze. “I gave my all,” she said afterwards.

There was no backlash, but there were enormous expectations from her back home to win the gold. In the past, that pressure has even creaked its way into her press rooms.

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At the US Open in September, she was asked about fans’ claims that she was being favored with big-court scheduling. She responded calmly at the time, saying, “I don’t control the scheduling, and my job is to be prepared for whatever court they put me in and whoever I’m against.”

The response on Thursday was more edgy. It was an obvious frustration, and a player who is in less-than-ideal condition is more likely to bite, and in this case, her response indicated she was tired of the question, if nothing else.

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Eala is the second seed and faces Antonia Ruzic on Friday for a place in the semifinals in their first meeting. With the off-season only weeks away, the 21-year-old has one more chance to end the year with a title, which has already given her so much.