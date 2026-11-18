Not many players can boast about having sold out both Arthur Ashe and the Center Court at Wimbledon, two of the most prestigious courts in the tennis world. However, if you’re Alexandra Eala, you have already achieved that peak, with the Filipino player headlining prime-time slots on those marquee show courts in 2026. That is why it might come as a surprise to the tennis fan that the World No. 15 has struggled to fill up an arena for an upcoming event, that too in her own backyard.

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With the regular season over on the WTA, the exhibition season will soon kick off with players looking to have some fun with some light-hearted tennis action, along with lucrative paychecks. Eala will be on the exhibition bandwagon as well, as the Filipino player is slated to face Janice Tjen at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. The arena has an official capacity of around 55,000, but if current ticket sales are to be monitored, Eala’s star power seems to be coming up a bit short, drawing the attention of some fans on social media.

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If one were to look at the official ticketing website, the seating arrangement includes nine seat types with varying price ranges. Of the nine, the Bronze A, Bronze, and the Silver A sections, where ticket prices are $ 19.4 and $121.4, have been sold out. The high-priced sections, where tickets range from $275 (Diamond B section) to $323 (Diamond section), are still to be filled out, which is understandable given the pricing. However, what is surprising is that many of the cheap seats, which are priced at the lowest ticket price of $9.7, are yet to be filled.

The event titled “Alex Eala live- Game, Set, Celebrate,” is scheduled for December 8, which still gives people more than two weeks to fill out the stadium. However, 55,000 for a tennis match is quite ambitious, as even Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport’s largest arena, has a capacity of just under 24,000. The highest exhibition attendance is for the match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Africa back in 2020, which drew a crowd of over 51,000.

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Eala has shown this year that she has the star power to sell out arenas. Back at the Canadian Open, she sold out a night-time crowd with the event opening on a Wednesday, a feat that even Serena Williams and Roger Federer could not achieve. During the US Open, the organizers were facing criticism for keeping some prominent Major champions, such as Iga Swiatek, on the outer courts. In contrast, the main courts were being assigned to Eaka despite her limited resume so far.

Eala won’t be the only one who will be in exhibition action in the offseason. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, and three other players will be in action in South Korea for the event titled “The Six” during Christmas time. Not to mention, the men will have their own Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia in December.

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While many seats are still to be assigned for the event, the organizers will hope that Eala’s popularity delivers, given that the event has wider implications than just being a game of tennis.

Alexandra Eala’s Event All Set to Help Young Players

While it goes without saying that fans will come to see Eala on court, the event also serves a novel purpose, which is helping young players in the country who aspire to reach Eala’s heights. According to the Philippine Tennis Association, the merchandising profits from the event have been pledged to grassroots development for young players in the country.

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All this has been made possible by Eala’s rise to the top of the sport. Having finished as World No. 50 at the end of the 2025 season, the Filipino player showed she belonged at the highest level in 2026, finishing the season at 15. She reached two Tour-level finals, winning her maiden title at Washington, where she beat Jessica Pegula in a rain-marred final.

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While her style has often been criticized for lacking the power that exists on the WTA Tour, Eala has secured seven Top-10 wins in 2026, proving her doubters wrong by showing that her style works even against the best. She was in tremendous form on the grass, where she beat the likes of Iga Swiatek and current World No.1, Elena Rybakina, as well.