Alexei Popyrin Shares First Pictures After Tying the Knot With Longtime Partner

Tennis fans are well aware of the relationship between Alexei Popyrin and Amy Pederick. The two have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2024 after Popyrin proposed to her partner at a tropical resort. After years of being in a relationship, the two finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 19.

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The details and the venue of the ceremony were kept private at first. The two shared heartwarming images from the ceremony on Instagram, letting fans know that they have finally tied the knot. They got married at Chateau Lacanaud in a region of Southwestern France. Having known each other since they were classmates at eight years old, it is safe to say that the marriage was a long time coming.

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While Popyrin is a very popular personality, the same can’t be said about Pederick. She is a qualified physiotherapist by profession, and her medical studies eventually ended up helping Popyrin. It wasn’t long before Pederick started travelling with Popyrin on the Tour and started supporting him in his physical preparation.

Not to mention that Pederick also made a major career sacrifice for Popyrin. She earned the opportunity to work within Britain’s NHS after completing her physiotherapy studies. But she instead decided to travel with Popyrin and support him throughout the Tour.

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Pederick later earned a teaching degree as well. Her support for Popyrin goes way beyond the court, as her vast knowledge of physical fitness can be valuable for any player who is having a demanding tennis season. Pederick has been spotted sitting in the player’s box during Popyrin’s matches on numerous occasions.

Despite staying together and knowing each other for so long, their relationship also had tough times. In fact, it was only last month, in August, that Popyrin admitted his wedding was nearly derailed due to his own internal battle. He recently turned to the esteemed mindset coach Emma Murray in order to find contentment in his life again.

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Popyrin wasn’t in great shape mentally after his first-round exit at Wimbledon against Jiri Lehecka in June. He didn’t manage to win even a single match in the grass swing despite participating in three tournaments. This was the time when Popyrin started getting worried about his wedding.

“After Wimbledon, I was a wreck. I used to — well, I still do — every time I lose, I think I don’t deserve to have fun,” he said in an interview with the Australian Associated Press ahead of the US Open. “After, I think I don’t deserve to be happy. I was worried that I wouldn’t enjoy my wedding because of my tennis, and when I had that thought for the first time I was like, ‘OK, something is really, really wrong and I’ve really got to take some time and figure things out.'”

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Though Popyrin’s results didn’t quite improve in the US swing, his mental health got much better under Murray’s guidance. This led to him happily marrying the love of his life, and he may as well take a break from tennis to spend quality time with Pederick. Interestingly, Popyrin isn’t the only prominent Australian tennis player to tie the knot this year.

Alex de Minaur got married to Katie Boulter earlier in July

Tennis players Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter tied the knot on July 12 in the British player’s hometown of Leicestershire in an intimate ceremony. The two were already a fan-favorite couple long before their marriage, and the fans were really happy when they finally got together.

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Imago Tennis Athletes Katie Boulter, Arthur Fils and Alex de Minaur in conversation with Kathy Buccio Tennis Athletes Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur attend panel conversation with Kathy Buccio at Park Terrace Hotel in New York New York New York United States Copyright: LevxRadin

The pair had two wedding ceremonies. The first of them was an intimate one and was held in a rural area, where the paparazzi could not reach. The reason behind this was that they wanted Boulter’s grandfather, Brian, to be a part of the celebrations.

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The Brit had hoped that her grandfather would walk her down the aisle to de Minaur. There were real concerns about whether her grandfather would be able to attend the ceremony, as he had been living with dementia. Although he was unable to walk her down the aisle, he still made it to Woodhouse Church. Boulter’s mother accompanied her to the altar, where her grandfather was waiting to give her away.

The second ceremony had a much larger guest list than the first one, and the festivities went on for multiple days. The ceremony included rehearsal dinners, pool parties, and more. The event was held in Tuscany, at Borgo Santo Pietro, which was covered by Vogue magazine.