“All This Information Is Incorrect”: Paula Badosa Challenges Renowned Publication Over Coaching Split Report

Paula Badosa wanted a fresh start after a difficult season, but a report about her coaching change quickly became a story of its own. The former world No. 2 publicly challenged a major tennis publication after it detailed the circumstances behind her separation from longtime coach Pol Toledo. Badosa did not dispute the decision to move on. Instead, she took issue with the claims surrounding it and questioned why the publication had not verified the information directly with her.

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“First of all, all this information is incorrect, and before posting something about a person, it would be good to verify it directly with them.

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“Second, yes, it’s a decision I’ve made because I need a change and I want to have someone who helps me bring out my best version, since this year’s results have shown that it hasn’t been that way.

“So, with my sights already set on 2027. Thanks to everyone who’s always there!”

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Badosa posted the response on X after journalist David Orenes shared a report from Eurosport about her plans following Toledo’s departure. The October 16 article, titled “Paula Badosa defines her team until the end of the year after Pol Toledo’s departure, a decision due to “being at his limit”,” claimed that the Spaniard had decided to end the partnership after reaching her breaking point because of an alleged “lack of professionalism” reflected in her results. It also reported that Carlos Silvestre, a member of her team who had worked as her hitting partner, would accompany her through the final three tournaments of the season.

Later, she also posted an Instagram story from her profile where she stated this:

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“Following recent reports, I wanted to clarify that I made the decision to part ways professionally with Pol.

I’m grateful for our time working together and wish him all the best.

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For the remainder of the season, I’ll continue with my current team, focusing on my tennis and enjoying competing.

Looking forward to finishing the year strong and excited for what’s ahead in 2027!”

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Those details prompted Badosa’s public response. She objected to the publication’s account of the situation and argued that the information should have been checked with her before it went live. Her clarification also made an important distinction: she confirmed that the coaching change was her decision, but explained that she wanted a different person who could help her rediscover her best tennis. She did not publicly accuse Toledo of misconduct or identify a specific disagreement that led to their separation.

The exchange took another turn when Orenes posted a follow-up message on X. “Everything cleared up now with Paula. Thanks @paulabadosa and sorry again if there’s anything that might have caused any bother,” he wrote. His response indicated that the two had spoken and cleared up the matter after Badosa challenged the report. It also brought an apology from the journalist, although neither the full conversation between them nor any further details about their discussion were made public.

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The original report came just days after Toledo announced the end of their nearly four-year professional partnership. His farewell message reflected on their shared achievements, including Badosa’s Australian Open semifinal appearance, her Washington title, and her return to the WTA top 10. The two had known each other since childhood, which made the separation the end of a relationship that extended beyond their work on tour.

With the split itself already public, Badosa’s frustration centred on how the circumstances were presented. The disputed report connected the decision to an alleged breaking point and a lack of professionalism, but those claims were not established as facts by Badosa’s own statements. Her response instead pointed to a desire for change and a better working arrangement ahead of the next season. The distinction matters because the Spaniard confirmed the decision without endorsing the publication’s explanation for it.

Why Did Paula Badosa Decide to Part Ways With Pol Toledo?

Badosa’s own explanation points to a difficult 2026 campaign and her desire to find a setup that can help her return to her best level. She said her results this year had shown that the current arrangement was not helping her reach the standard she wanted. That does not establish that Toledo was responsible for her struggles, but it does show that Badosa believes a change is necessary as she plans for 2027.

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Her ranking offers some context. After physical setbacks disrupted her progress, Badosa fell outside the top 100 in March and dropped as low as No. 142 during the season. The decline was a major setback for a player who once reached No. 2 in the world.

She later recovered ground through a strong run on the clay courts, including a title at the WTA 125 event in Båstad and a final in Iași. Those results helped her climb back towards the top 60, although consistency remained a challenge. The WTA’s official coverage of her 2026 comeback documented the pressure she faced earlier in the season as she fought to regain ranking points and secure direct entry into the US Open.

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Badosa also spoke openly about the mental strain of her season. In an October interview with the US Open Official Website, she reflected on how difficult the start of the year had been. Here’s what she said:

“Sometimes I see the negative side, always the bad side of me. Sometimes I have doubts, but I know I belong here and that the ranking I have now isn’t where it’s supposed to be for the level I am capable of.”

Injuries, interrupted preparation, and the challenge of rebuilding confidence had all complicated her attempts to regain her previous level. A new coaching arrangement could offer a different approach, but Badosa has not said that one particular issue with Toledo caused the split.

Her recent results underline the mixed picture. At the China Open in Beijing on October 3, Badosa lost to Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(5), 7-5 after holding a 5-3 lead in both sets. She had chances to close out each set but could not convert them. The defeat was another frustrating result in a season that had shown signs of improvement but had not delivered the sustained run she wanted. AS reported on the missed opportunities in Beijing.

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Even so, the coaching change should not be treated as a reaction to that match alone. Badosa has not identified a single defeat or result as the reason for her decision. Her own words suggest a broader concern about her progress and a wish to work with someone who can help her bring out her best version. The summer results also show that she remains capable of producing strong tennis, even if she has struggled to sustain that level throughout the season.