“Already Signed”- Gael Monfils Reveals Unexpected Career Plan After Emotional Farewell at US Open

Gael Monfils’ Grand Slam career is officially over, and tennis is saying goodbye to one of its last true showmen. The 40-year-old bowed out in the second round of the 2026 US Open after Learner Tien beat him 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, bringing his Grand Slam journey to an end. New York did not let him leave quietly.

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USTA CEO Craig Tiley and US Open tournament director Eric Butorac presented Monfils with a special framed picture during the on-court farewell, while the crowd gave him one final salute. But Monfils was already looking ahead, revealing a next chapter far removed from tennis.

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“I have a new chapter coming. Next year. I’ll be working in finance. I already signed to work in wealth management in a Swiss company,” said Monfils after choosing a different career path.

“So my next chapter is looking more like the office and working in finance.

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Monfils’ move into finance is not a sudden post-retirement idea. As early as 2024, he had already completed internships, spent time inside a private bank, studied wealth management and client relations, and even passed exams while injured.

“I want to work in a financial way. I want to work in a bank,” he said at the time, adding that the experience gave him a real interest in “private banking,” “how to talk to clients,” and “wealth management.”

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By March 2026, the plan had become more concrete. Monfils revealed that he had completed another private-bank internship near his home and had been taking online courses for years.

“The next chapter will be even better, I’m sure of it. Normally, next year, I’ll be working in finance,” he said. “Things are taking shape.”

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His own personality may fit that world too. Monfils says he is far stricter and more serious away from tennis, likes “everything done straight away,” and even calls himself “a little bit maniac,” pointing to the attention to detail that could suit his new career.

But tennis will stay in his life, especially with Svitolina still competing.

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“I will always keep an eye on tennis because I love the sport and my wife is playing. I don’t think, at least next year, I will do much in tennis. But I’ll definitely be around, no matter what, for Elina a little bit. I’ll just be more of a finance guy.”

Svitolina Reveals the Other Side of Gael Monfils

That tennis connection is not going anywhere yet, especially with Elina Svitolina still alive in the US Open women’s singles draw.

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She opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Solana Sierra, then beat Maya Joint 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 to reach the third round. Monfils’ wife was also in his box during his final Grand Slam match, quietly supporting him as he battled Learner Tien.

And while fans know Monfils as one of tennis’ biggest entertainers, he says Svitolina sees a very different version of him away from the court.

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“Of course, in tennis, I am the way I am. But I think, if she can tell you, she wishes I’d be like this at home. You know, I think at home I’m a little bit more strict, more serious, completely different. Here, you know, it’s my joy place, where I can let my emotions go.

“And then, you know, I’m pretty, it’s tough to say, but I’m really not flexible in a way. I really like everything done straight away, and I’m a little bit maniac. So it fits that, for sure, for my next chapter. Tennis is just completely different.”

Monfils’ retirement was not a surprise by the time he reached New York.

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He had already made it clear that 2026 would be his final season, and Svitolina later revealed that he had first spoken to her about the possibility around September 2025.

“That was tough as well for me because I have been watching him a little also when he was playing great matches, starting his career and then also following him before we were together,” she said.

By Indian Wells in March, Svitolina was already talking openly about how emotional his farewell year had become. “Being next to him and seeing what he’s going through of course, is very special,” she said. “For me, it’s also emotional to see the way that he’s handling this… and I try to be there every step of the way and try to support him.”

The US Open was not about announcing retirement. It was about closing his Grand Slam chapter, with Svitolina beside him through the farewell.

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“I don’t think there is any other thing that I could do really, just to be there and talk sometimes, sometimes just to be in silence to let him enjoy this last year.”

Learner Tien Becomes Part of Gael Monfils’ Final Grand Slam Goodbye

Monfils opened his final US Open by beating Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 on his 40th birthday, becoming the oldest man to win a match at the tournament since Jimmy Connors in 1992.

“I just want to tell you it’s been an absolute honor for me to play all these years in front of you… You guys give me great love, so you know I will never forget that. So thank you very much for everything. Thank you, New York,” said the 40-year-old Frenchman after exiting the US Open.

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“You guys are my second-best crowd, of course after Paris,” Monfils told New York.

The farewell became more personal when Monfils was asked about his legacy. He refused to decide how fans should remember him, saying, “I’m just me. Gael Monfils.”

But that historic opening-round win only bought him one more Grand Slam match.

Learner Tien felt the weight of the moment too. He had already faced Monfils in Montreal a month earlier, where he beat the Frenchman and then asked his childhood idol for an autograph. Even then, Tien knew there might not be many chances left to share a court with him.

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“I told him when we played in Montreal, ‘I hope we get to play one more time.’ And I know that we didn’t have that many opportunities left, so I’m super happy it happened here. Sorry for dropshotting you so much tonight,” Tien said.

The joke broke some of the emotion, with Monfils smiling before the two shared a warm embrace at the net. For Tien, it was not just another second-round win. He had just played, and beaten, one of the players he grew up watching in the final Grand Slam match of Monfils’ career.

Monfils may be done with Grand Slams, but he is not done building what comes next.