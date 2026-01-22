Amanda Anisimova Breaks Silence on Changing Nationality With a Bold Take at the Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova delivered another composed performance, brushing aside Katerina Siniakova to continue her smooth run in the Australian Open. Yet the post-match conversation took an unexpected turn as Anisimova firmly shut down political questions and made it clear her focus remains solely on tennis.

After reaching the third round, one reporter asked her about divisions in the United States. She was also asked whether representing the American flag ever feels difficult or distracting. Anisimova answered clearly and without hesitation.

“I’m not planning to switch my nationality or represent a different country.” She later added, “I was born there, so it’s not something that comes to my mind.”

