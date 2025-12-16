Amanda Anisimova Caps Remarkable Comeback With WTA’s Most Improved Honor

Amanda Anisimova’s comeback this season has been nothing short of inspiring. The American surged from No. 36 to World No. 4 in just nine months, doing it all two years after stepping away from the sport to focus on her mental health. And now, her remarkable resurgence has been rewarded.

Just hours ago, @TheTennisLetter shared on X: “Amanda Anisimova wins WTA’s Most Improved Player Award. This year, she reached two Grand Slam Finals, won two WTA 1000 events, qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time, and made her top 10 debut. More than deserved. 🇺🇸❤️.”

While Aryna Sabalenka claimed the tour’s top year-end honor for the second straight year, Anisimova rightfully took home Most Improved Player, with Belinda Bencic earning Comeback Player of the Year and Victoria Mboko named Newcomer of the Year.

Throughout the season, Anisimova delivered consistent results that backed up her rise. She captured two WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Beijing and reached the finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open, proving she could dominate on every surface.

Wimbledon was especially meaningful, marking her first-ever Grand Slam final, highlighted by a statement win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka before running into Iga Swiatek in the final, where she endured a tough 0-6, 0-6 loss.

However, rather than letting that defeat define her, the 24-year-old responded with confidence. At the US Open, she turned the tables by eliminating Swiatek, approaching the match with a clear mindset. “I told myself it’s a new day and a new match,” she said.

She even found motivation in an unexpected moment before stepping on court. While warming up, a replay of the Wimbledon final was playing in the gym, something she chose not to watch. Still, the reminder pushed her forward. “I think that actually fueled me a little bit,” she admitted, adding, “I was like, O.K., we got this.”

And that mental strength carried her through the rest of the year. At the WTA Finals, Amanda Anisimova handled the pressure with poise, picking up wins over Madison Keys and Swiatek once again, despite losing to Sabalenka in the semis. She reflected on her journey, saying she couldn’t imagine walking away from the sport with so many goals still left to chase.

And even though the 2017 US Open girls’ singles champion didn’t lift a Grand Slam trophy, her resilience stood out. But, how exactly does she feel about falling short in those moments?

Amanda Anisimova opens up on the battles behind her breakout season

Just last month, Amanda Anisimova spoke candidly with The Guardian about the mental toll of her toughest losses, including the 0-6, 0-6 defeat to Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. She admitted, “Of course, it wasn’t easy,” explaining that she had to step back, reset mentally, and focus on how to bounce back rather than dwell on the disappointment.

That Wimbledon run was still a major breakthrough. Entering as the 13th seed, Anisimova took down world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping semifinal to reach her first Grand Slam final, only to run into a red-hot Swiatek, who went on to win her first Wimbledon title. Even then, Anisimova’s story was far from over.

She made that clear at the US Open, where she flipped the script by defeating Swiatek in straight sets. Anisimova said she kept things simple, treating it as “a new tournament, a new day and a new match,” allowing her game to flow without overthinking. Though she later fell to Sabalenka in the final, her confidence never wavered.

Instead of slowing down, Amanda Anisimova carried that momentum into the rest of the season. Long known as one of the tour’s cleanest ball-strikers, she finally showed just how far her talent, paired with a stronger mindset, could take her. That said, with her confidence and mindset now stronger than ever, could a Grand Slam title be the next milestone in Anisimova’s journey?