Amanda Anisimova, Emma Navarro Lead Charleston Withdrawal Wave as Another WTA Star Pulls Out

Last month, the Dubai Tennis Championships descended into chaos as withdrawals piled up: 11 players exited before the draw, followed by five more pulling out before their opening matches, leaving the tournament in disarray. That disruption now spills onto clay, as the Credit One Charleston Open grapples with a fresh wave of uncertainty. Nine withdrawals have already shaken the field, casting an early shadow over North America’s clay-court curtain-raiser.

Elise Mertens has recently withdrawn from the Credit One Charleston Open due to a viral illness. This adds further tension to an already growing withdrawal list. She last played on March 28 at the Miami Open. She competed in doubles alongside Zhang Shuai.

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Mertens has been replaced in the draw by Yuan Yue. The reshuffle continues to disrupt the tournament lineup. Amanda Anisimova is the highest-ranked player to withdraw. Her absence is a major blow to the field.

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The Wimbledon and US Open runner-up suffered an injury at the Miami Open. She made the decision after consulting medical professionals.

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“I’m really sorry to have to miss this year’s Charleston Open,” Anisimova said in a statement to media. “I picked up an injury at the Miami Open and after taking medical advice, I’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw and focus on my recovery. I’ve always loved playing in front of the fans in Charleston, the support there means so much to me. I hope to be back and see you all next year.”

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This would have been her first tournament since splitting with coach Rick Vleeshouwers. He played a key role in her impressive 2025 season. Jelena Ostapenko also withdrew from the Charleston Open. The 2017 French Open champion recently lost in the round of 16 at the Miami Open to Hailey Baptiste.

Ostapenko, a former Charleston runner-up, did not give any official reason. Her withdrawal adds to the uncertainty around the event. Daria Kasatkina will also miss the tournament. She has fond memories here, having won her first title in 2017 at age 19.

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Kasatkina has not played since the Dubai Tennis Championships. She is dealing with a right hip injury, and no return date has been announced.

Other withdrawals include Maya Joint, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Cristina Bucsa, Varvara Gracheva, and Wang Xinyu. Their exits further thin the competition in South Carolina.

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Yulia Starodubtseva has taken Anisimova’s place. Interestingly, she recently lost to Anisimova at the Miami Open after coming through qualifying with four wins, including one over Eva Lys.

Ajla Tomljanovic enters the draw due to Haddad Maia’s withdrawal. She is a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, most recently at the 2022 US Open, and remains a dangerous competitor.

Lulu Sun benefits from Gracheva’s withdrawal. Known for her 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinal run, she has struggled recently but now gets a fresh opportunity. Katie Volynets, Anastasia Zakharova, Renata Zarazua, Dalma Galfi, and a yet-to-be-confirmed lucky loser also enter the field.

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However, one notable absence is Emma Navarro. Her withdrawal raises serious concerns about the overall strength and appeal of the tournament.

Emma Navarro shares emotional statement after withdrawing from home tournament

Emma Navarro is one of the biggest names to miss the Credit One Charleston Open this year. She has been forced to withdraw from her home tournament, which is owned by her father, Ben Navarro.

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The former world No. 8 has struggled for form in recent months. She has slipped outside the world’s top 25 rankings. Tournament organisers shared a message from Navarro on Thursday. It reflected her disappointment at missing such an important event.

“I’m super disappointed to not be playing the Charleston Open this year. This tournament means so much to me, and I never take for granted the opportunity to play at home in front of my family, friends, and the Charleston community, whose support is overwhelming and unconditional.“

This marks the first time Navarro will miss the Charleston Open. She made her debut at the event in 2019 as a wildcard. That appearance in 2019 was also her first on the WTA Tour. Since then, she has built a strong connection with the tournament.

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Last year, Navarro reached the quarter-finals of the event. Her run ended with a loss to Amanda Anisimova. The growing number of withdrawals has raised a larger issue. It highlights concerns around the structure of WTA tournaments.

WTA 500 events sit below WTA 1000 tournaments in importance. However, Charleston remains one of the most prestigious, with champions like Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert.

The high number of withdrawals suggests a deeper scheduling problem. Players are required to compete in six WTA 500 events, but there are now 17 such tournaments on the calendar. This has also weakened WTA 250 events, as player quality continues to drop, and scheduling pressure keeps increasing.