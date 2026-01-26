Amanda Anisimova Feeds Off Loud Crowd as Australian Open Heat Turns Brutal: “Don’t Find It Disrespectful”

Playing in front of a lively, pro-Wang crowd at John Cain Arena, Amanda Anisimova kept her composure to overcome China’s Wang Xinyu 7-6(4), 6-4, sealing her spot in the 2026 Australian Open QF and setting up an all-American showdown with Jessica Pegula. Anisimova was struggling a bit in the initial phase of this match. The fans inside the arena became quite vocal, especially in the first set. What did the American star say about the crowd in her post-match interview, though?

The traditional rallying cry of ‘Jia You,’ literally ‘add oil,’ continued as fans got behind the unseeded Wang when she broke back in the second game of the second set. Commenting on this during her post-match on-court interview, Anisimova said that she didn’t find that disrespectful. “Yeah, there were a lot of fans from China today. Honestly, it made the atmosphere so great. I don’t find it disrespectful at all.”

She further added, “They were just really loud, so it made the energy really fun. It wasn’t for me, but I was just pretending like it was getting rowdy out there. It was great. I really appreciate everyone sitting here through the heat.” Coming to the match, well, the fourth seed faced stiff resistance early, with Wang matching her shot for shot and saving key break points before forcing a tense tie-break. Amanda Anisimova eventually took control with powerful groundstrokes to clinch the opening set.

Momentum swung early in the second set as both players traded breaks, but Anisimova managed to pull ahead after Wang took a medical timeout for her right thigh. Despite the Chinese player’s resilience and vocal support, the American steadily tightened her grip on the match. Anisimova sealed the victory in style with a booming ace, her seventh of the contest, extending her flawless run in Melbourne, having yet to drop a set as she continues her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title after runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

Talking about feeding off a noisy crowd, last year, even during the 2025 US Open, Amanda Anisimova spoke about how much she loves performing in such an electrifying atmosphere. She claims it brings a lot of energy to the matches.

“For me, when I start to get tired, or I have a very long match, I feel like I draw a lot of energy from the crowd. I feel like it’s such a special atmosphere to play in, and on top of that, the crowd makes it very fun, even though we’re the ones playing. I try to have fun during my matches, so it’s always really enjoyable.”

If the crowd was loud in her fourth-round match against Wang Xinyu, let me tell you that it’ll be louder in the QF in the all-American clash. We’ve already seen quite a few all-American battles in the 2026 AO, but what did Amanda Anisimova have to say about her next match against Jessica Pegula?

Amanda Anisimova shares thoughts about her upcoming challenge against Jessica Pegula

Here’s an interesting fact: Do you know that with Anisimova’s recent victory, half of the quarterfinalists in the women’s singles event at the 2026 AO are Americans? Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Iva Jovic, and Coco Gauff. Previously, we saw Gauff admitting how each of these players has been rooting for each other in this tournament, and she also claimed that she wants Anisimova to win her fourth-round match against Wang Xinyu. The world number four fulfilled her wish, and now Anisimova will face the number six.

This will be her fourth meeting with the 31-year-old, and guess what? Pegula has gotten the better of Anisimova in each of their three previous meetings. She has been in red-hot form in this tournament, yet to drop a set in Melbourne. But interestingly, this will be Pegula’s third meeting with an American opponent in the 2026 AO.

She defeated McCartney Kessler in the second round by 6-0, 6-2, and following that match, Jessica Pegula opened up about how uncomfortable the matchup felt. Speaking about facing her doubles partner, she said. “It’s just kind of, I think it sucks more than anything, you know.” But then again, she had to face Madison Keys in the fourth round. (She defeated the defending champion by 6-3, 6-4). And now, she’s all set to play against Amanda Anisimova in the QF.

Anisimova has won 16 of her last 18 matches at the major tournaments. She’s now also the second-youngest player to make the QF of all four women’s singles Grand Slam events this decade, older only than Iga Swiatek. But coming to her reaction about the upcoming all-American clash, well, she shared a similar reaction to that of Pegula. This will be her second meeting with an American in this tournament (after facing Peyton Stearns in the third round).

“It’s going to be fun. Umm, it sucks that one American has to go out in the QF, but I’m really looking forward to it. Jess is such a great player, so I’m sure it’s going to be a battle.”

So, even Amanda Anisimova isn’t too pleased to face yet another American in this tournament. But this can also be a blessing in disguise, as all these American women’s players have already showcased some real potential in Melbourne. Who knows, we might just witness a few more of them winning major titles this year?