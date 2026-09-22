Amanda Anisimova Makes Sudden Singapore Open Exit After Concerning Injury Update

And Amanda Anisimova‘s fortunes continue to deplete even further. It was just days ago that she left the Louis Armstrong Stadium in tears at the US Open after a third-round exit. The American was scheduled to begin the Asian swing as the second seed at the Singapore Open. But a fresh injury setback has now resulted in her withdrawal from the tournament.

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Anisimova has sustained a left wrist injury right ahead of her campaign in Singapore. After receiving a first-round bye due to her ranking, she was scheduled to face Talia Gibson in the Round of 16, but that match won’t be going ahead. Anisimova has been replaced by lucky loser Viktoria Morvayova in the tournament.

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This withdrawal continues a series of disappointments for Anisimova. The 2026 season just hasn’t gone her way, as not only is she yet to win a title, but she has also dropped out of the top 10. The defeat that resulted in her moving out of the bracket came at Flushing Meadows, where Anastasia Potapova got the better of her 6-2, 7-5.

The match even led to major controversy as Potapova was called out for seemingly making a ‘goodbye’ gesture to Anisimova as she left the court. Though it is difficult to tell whether she was actually mocking her opponent or not, she still had to face intense backlash after the video spread like wildfire on social media.

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Anisimova currently has a win-loss record of 22-12 this season. Her performances have simply not been up to par. She has faltered on the biggest stages and has barely made deep runs in any tournament. The 25-year-old appears to be a shadow of herself at times.

It was just earlier this year, in January, that Anisimova was going through arguably the best period of her career. She climbed to a career-high rank of No. 3 and also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. However, the situation had changed drastically for her by the time the French Open arrived.

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Imago February 9, 2026, Doha, Qatar: Amanda Anisimova of the United States plays against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic Not in picture during their round of 32 match at the WTA, Tennis Damen Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026 tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex. Karolina Pliskova won the match after Amanda Anisimova retired, with the score 7-5, 6-7, 4-1. Doha Qatar – ZUMAs197 20260209_aaa_s197_185 Copyright: xNoushadxVariyattiyakkalx

Just like the US Open, Anisimova also exited Roland Garros in the third round. The story continued at Wimbledon, where Madison Keys defeated her in the third round. Anisimova appeared to have found her footing again at the Cincinnati Masters as she reached the quarterfinals, defeating players like Alexandra Eala and Linda Noskova. But she wasn’t able to replicate that form at Flushing Meadows.

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It is currently unclear whether Anisimova will play in the Asian swing or not. Her withdrawal from the Singapore Open leaves the tournament with concerningly fewer high-profile stars. 11 players have withdrawn from the event, and this includes some of the most prominent names on the WTA circuit.

Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider headline Singapore Open’s withdrawal list

The most notable player to back out is Jessica Pegula. After initially signing up for the event, she pulled out due to fatigue. She is coming off a grueling US swing, where she reached the finals of the Citi Open and Cincinnati Masters. The American also had a run to the semifinals at the US Open. Pegula was supposed to be the No. 1 seed of the tournament. Mirra Andreeva eventually took over that spot, and Pegula was replaced by Leylah Fernandez, who received a wildcard.

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Diana Shnaider has also withdrawn from the Singapore Open. She was initially expected to be one of the top seeds of the event, but withdrew without giving any specific reason. Like Pegula, Shnaider also had a tiring US swing. She played both the singles and doubles draws in four tournaments. It’s not a surprise that the Russian wants to rest for now.

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Sorana Cirstea also won’t be featuring at the Singapore Open. The Romanian has also not specified the reason behind her withdrawal. She is among the high-profile players to pull out of the WTA 500 event.

With so many prominent players withdrawing from the tournament, a clear path to the title has opened up for players like Andreeva and Eala. It remains to be seen if any underdog will manage to pin them down and take home the coveted title in Singapore.