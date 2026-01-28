Amanda Anisimova Reveals How She Avoided Coco Gauff Like Slip Up as Privacy Concerns Loom Large at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula flipped the script in an all-American Australian Open quarterfinal, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in 1 hour and 35 minutes. However, attention turned when Anisimova explained how she avoided a Coco Gauff–style misstep after the defeat amid rising privacy concerns in Melbourne.

At the post-match press conference, Amanda Anisimova was asked about Coco Gauff and player privacy. The discussion focused on behind-the-scenes cameras and how Anisimova handled defeat. She explained that players are aware they are often being filmed.

“You kind of know after a few days or 4 or 5 days that obviously you see on the internet you walking around,” Anisimova said she understood the lack of privacy deep into the tournament.

She then explained how she reacted after her loss. “I knew that was there, so I just kept my head down and went to the locker room.” She acknowledged that public moments come with the territory.

Anisimova also reflected on Coco Gauff’s situation. “There are good moments, obviously, that people see, and that’s fun. When you lose, there are probably not-so-good moments. I think the fact that the video of Coco that was posted is tough because she didn’t have a say in that.” She added, “But I think this deep down into the tournament I knew I didn’t have much privacy, so I just went to the locker room. I knew I was able to just be there.”

