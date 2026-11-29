Amanda Anisimova has now made headlines this week, despite not stepping onto a court. The American posted an Instagram story promoting a protein product from the brand Just Ingredients, complete with a Black Friday discount code. What caught everyone’s eye was the weight-loss transformation, which was strikingly visible in the photo, and soon the before-and-after comparisons took off.

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The American ended her 2026 season early, announcing on 28 September that she had to deal with a recurring wrist injury. “I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of,” she wrote, adding that she wanted to get healthy and reset before 2027. Her last event was the US Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Anastasia Potapova.

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What complicated the reaction was the version of Anisimova that tennis fans had watched before the injury. This was not a player who looked like she needed reinventing. In 2025 she reached the Wimbledon final and the US Open final, won two WTA 1000 titles at Doha and Beijing, and climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 3 at the start of 2026. She was named the WTA’s runner-up Player of the Year.

After that breakthrough year, she started focusing on her fitness and training with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers. The results of that training were for everyone to see on and off the court. Anisimova has been subjected to a lot of body shaming in her career, and then when she started to reduce, people could not believe the transformation and speculated that a drug helped with weight loss.

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Imago 251004 — BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2025 — Amanda Anisimova reacts during the women s singles semifinal match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at 2025 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2025. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES-SEMIFINAL CN NaxYuqi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The WTA and the Grand Slams do not publish player weights, so any precise before-and-after measurement circulating online is guesswork rather than fact. The only official number that can be confirmed is 150 lbs – a timeline of when this record was logged is anonymous.

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After her latest Instagram story, people once again latched on to the weight loss journey and had their own views and theories about it.

One fan wondered aloud whether a leaner frame would blunt her biggest weapon.

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“I wonder if she will lose power on her serve and ground strokes. She will be faster, that’s for sure,” the fan wrote on X. It is a fair tennis question, even if her record-fast backhand suggests power has never been her problem.

Anisimova’s power is not something that can be debated. At the 2025 US Open, she had an average of 77mph on her backhand, edging Jannik Sinner’s 76mph backhand, the defending champion. At the time, the stat became viral and was broken down by coach Patrick Mouratoglou as to how she is generating more power than Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s backhands. Her game is built on flat, early, bludgeoning groundstrokes off both wings, is this a trade for foot speed at the cost of power?

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Then there was the other strand, the one that turned a fitness post into a referendum on weight-loss drugs. A section of the replies speculated, without any evidence, that the transformation had been chemically assisted, with Ozempic named repeatedly.

Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 6, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Amanda Anisimova USA reacts in the women s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka not pictured of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250906_hlf_jo9_043

A cluster of replies leaned into the theory, with comments ranging from “Ozempic obsession” to blunt claims that no shake could explain the change: “Most likely ozempic, only substance out there that explains such rapid weightloss. Definitely not the shake she’s holding.”

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One of the replies even stretched to her ever picking up a racket again:

“Bet she can’t play tennis on Ozempic now.”

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Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a GLP-1 medication originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes and now widely prescribed off-label for weight loss. It is now an internet cliché for swift transformation in the body, and frequently used as a slur.

There is nothing to substantiate its mention here. Anisimova has never mentioned any drug, and has linked her results to fitness and nutrition.

All of this fell on a player who has previously been open about taking a break from tennis to improve her wellbeing. She stepped away in May 2023 citing burnout and mental health reasons and was inactive for about seven months before making her return at the beginning of 2024.

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There were even reactions that kept their focus on her effort and read the post exactly as it was presented.

“She working on her fitness. We’re her witness,” one wrote, treating the change as nothing more than the visible result of training.

“Loved her game and personality all years… Let’s Go,” one wrote, adding a flexed-arm emoji in a show of backing.

The 25-year-old American is unlikely to register as anything more than background hum. She has endured far greater scrutiny, on and off the court, and will return in 2027 in better physical and mental shape.