Amanda Anisimova Speaks Out on Facing Alexandra Eala’s Fans Ahead of Cincinnati Showdown

If Alexandra Eala’s opponents have learned anything, it’s that they aren’t just taking on the Filipino powerhouse; they’re also stepping into a sea of Filipina fans ready to make their presence felt from the stands. Amanda Anisimova is about to find that out for herself, with the two set for their first meeting, and the World No. 10 is already bracing for the atmosphere.

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Asked during her on-court interview what she expected from their first encounter, Anisimova wasn’t as focused on what would happen on the court as on what it would sound like around it.

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“I haven’t played her before. She’s been having such an incredible season, incredible year, and very great player with a lot of fans. So I’m really looking forward to that. I know that it’s probably going to be a very packed stadium. So yeah, I’m sure it’ll be really fun,” Anisimova said.

She followed up on that topic in another interview with Tennis Channel following her victory, when asked directly if Eala converts every court into a home match for her.

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“That’s true, yeah. She has a great fan base and it looks like it’s an incredible atmosphere every time she steps out to play a match. So I’m really, really looking forward to it. I love a packed stadium and I love a good atmosphere. So yeah, I’m sure it’ll be a great match, even though they’re probably going to be rooting for her, more for her end. But I don’t mind it and I’ll try to thrive off of the energy,” Anisimova said.

Imago WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 03: Alexandra Eala of the Philippines kisses the trophy after winning the Women s Singles Final match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day 8 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xChinaxNewsxServicex 111658015225

Both players are coming into their third-round meeting Monday with a solid start. The 21-year-old Filipino extended her stellar winning streak to 11 victories in 13 matches since grabbing her first WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington. In Cincinnati, she started her campaign with a dominant 6-1, 3-0 win against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who retired midway through the first set with a foot injury.

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Ninth seed Anisimova breezed past Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in a game that was interrupted by rain, 6-2, 6-3. The meeting also represents a new milestone for Eala, as she will be facing the eighth top 10 player this season, following the previous meetings with Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Karolina Muchova, Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova.

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Notably, this is not the first time Anisimova has expressed her affection for Eala and her fanbase.

Anisimova expressed her admiration for Eala

In February, when Anisimova saw Alexandra Eala play at the Dubai Tennis Championships, she had similar enthusiastic praise to offer.

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“I love that, that she has such an incredible fan base. I think she’s also such a good representation of her country. I mean, she’s so young, and she carries herself so well. It’s so good to see,” she said at the time. The American even admitted staying courtside to see Eala’s match just for the atmosphere, even though she didn’t need to.

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The massive fan following is one of the major-discussed storylines on tour this season. Former doubles world No. 1 Rennae Stubbs commented on the situation in her own podcast during the Canadian Open. She said that broadcast commentators had been clear that they were having trouble reading the hype of Eala’s crowds, as many of the fans were even unfamiliar with the sport.

The Filipino herself has admitted that her daily routine has changed this season, stating that her schedule has become a lot busier.

“My days have gotten a little more packed with the commitments and spending time with you guys, but obviously in a very good way, and I’m enjoying it a lot,” she said recently, adding that she felt it was helping her grow as a more established player on tour.

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If the 17th seed manages a win, it would mark her eighth victory over a top-10 opponent this season and her tenth overall, another milestone in a run that shows little sign of slowing down.