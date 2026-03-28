Amanda Anisimova Splits With Coach Due to Undisclosed Reason

Last year marked a breakthrough for Amanda Anisimova, with finals at Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, followed by a title at the China Open. However, a slow start to 2026 saw her slip from World No. 3 to No. 6. In response, she has taken a decisive step, parting ways with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers without providing any explanation.

Amanda Anisimova announced her split with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers in a heartfelt Instagram post. “It’s been quite the ride and journey together,” said Anisimova.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last year holds so many special moments and achievements together that I will never forget! We picked up some trophies and incredible milestones, but all the laughs and behind-the-scenes moments I’ll carry with me even more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued her message with deep appreciation. The American highlighted the personal bond they shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Kay Victoria (@amandaanisimova) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, Rick, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. For seeing and treating me as a human first, before an athlete. That meant the world to me, and made for a great partnership. Your dedication, loyalty, and passion is undeniable! I wish you nothing but happiness and success in whatever comes next for you in this chapter!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anisimova had hired Vleeshouwers in 2024. This came after her highly publicized hiatus from the WTA Tour. The timing proved to be crucial for her comeback.

They began working together during the grass-court season. The impact was immediate and clear. Anisimova quickly found rhythm and confidence again.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was nominated for the 2024 WTA Comeback Player of the Year award. She also climbed nearly 400 places in the rankings. That surge underlined the success of their early collaboration.

Anisimova reached her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto in August 2024. The partnership then peaked in 2025. She became a Top 10 player with two Grand Slam finals and two WTA 1000 titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vleeshouwers was named the 2025 WTA Coach of the Year by his peers. Before Anisimova, he worked with Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer. His experience added strong value to the team.

The split comes at a key moment in Anisimova’s season. She holds an 11-6 singles record, with a semifinal at the Dubai Tennis Championships and a quarterfinal at the Australian Open as her best results.

There is no confirmation on her next coach, though Wim Fissette, who has worked with Naomi Osaka, Qinwen Zheng, Kim Clijsters, and Simona Halep, could be an option after parting ways with Iga Swiatek.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the American expressed gratitude toward her departing coach, the Dutch coach also shared his perspective on their journey.

Hendrik Vleeshouwers sends his message to Amanda Anisimova after their split

After Amanda Anisimova posted the emotional message for her departing coach, Hendrik Vleeshouwers quickly responded with a heartfelt note, expressing pride, gratitude, and a sense of closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All good things come to an end, and today marks the closing of an incredible chapter,” said Vleeshouwers on Instagram.

“Over the past two years, we’ve reached so many milestones, winning two [WTA] 1000s, making back-to-back Grand Slam finals, and reaching world number three. I’m incredibly proud of what we built, but even more for the journey we shared along the way, the hard work, new experiences, the challenges, the laughs, and the moments that people don’t always see. I will always carry these memories with me.”

His words captured the depth of their partnership. He later added more gratitude in his message. He acknowledged the wider team that supported them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this. Your support and dedication have meant so much along the way. Shout out to Shadi, Rob, Hleb, and Ben, you guys are the best.”

The 40-year-old coach ended his message by addressing Anisimova directly. His words showed respect and genuine support. He made it clear that their bond goes beyond tennis.

“Amanda, Thanks for all the good times and being you. We have always valued the journey more than the destination, and it’s been a privilege to be part of yours. I wish you nothing but success and happiness moving forward, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”

He also spoke about his own next steps. For now, he is stepping away to reflect and recharge.

“As this chapter comes to a close, I’m taking time to reflect. I’m happy to be home with my family and excited for the future to see what doors will open next. Always.”

The exact reason for their split remains unclear. However, speculation points toward timing and upcoming challenges. Anisimova has important points to defend during the clay-court season.

She reached the semifinal of the Charleston Open and the fourth round of the French Open last year. This adds pressure to maintain her ranking. She must deliver strong results again.

Anisimova is now set to be the second seed at the upcoming Credit One Charleston Open. The event is played on green clay in Charleston, South Carolina, at the Credit One Stadium. It runs from March 30 to April 5, 2026, and is the largest women-only tennis event in North America.

She will not compete in Linz or Stuttgart. Instead, she has chosen to take a break before the Mutua Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

As she prepares for the demanding clay swing, the big question remains whether splitting with a long-term coach at this stage was the right decision.