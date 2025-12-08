Amanda Anisimova Tipped for Australian Open Breakout As WTA Veteran Makes a Bold Prediction

Every tennis season begins with hope, but some seasons arrive carrying prophecy. As the tennis world slowly turns its eyes toward Melbourne 2026, one name is beginning to echo louder than ever before – Amanda Anisimova. Still waiting for her first Grand Slam title, still chasing the ultimate breakthrough. And now, she is carrying the weight of a bold prediction made by a seasoned WTA professional.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Australian doubles No. 1 Ellen Perez recently joined The Tennis Podcast, and the conversation quickly turned to a bold idea. Could Amanda Anisimova actually win the Australian Open? Perez did not hesitate. She made it clear that she believes Anisimova is ready. “There’s a reason why she’s that ranking. I think she had a great year making back-to-back [Grand Slam] finals,” Perez said.

And with Amanda Anisimova now sitting at world No. 4, that question suddenly feels very real. Is this finally her moment? Perez also pointed to the emotional strength Anisimova has shown this season. “It’s really cool to see how she bounced back from the (Wimbledon) finals loss she had against Iga (Swiatek), a convincing scoreline, but it shows you are human, you get nervous… After that she was very fearless, and she didn’t let that bother her.” And truly, the Wimbledon final in 2025 was brutal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Image Credits: Amanda Anisimova/Instagram

In the Wimbledon final, Swiatek beat her 6-0, 6-0. A scoreline that can break even seasoned players. And yet for Amanda Anisimova, it became the spark for something different. Months later, during the US Open 2025, she beat Swiatek again in the quarterfinals, but this time around she reversed the game and won a confident 6-4, 6-3. It was referred to by many as a revenge victory.

She did it again at the WTA Finals 2025, where she came back from a set down to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 to make the semifinals. She steadied herself. She reset. That shift is exactly what caught the Perez’s eye. “She looks composed,” she said. “In a good place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those around Amanda Anisimova often talk about how tightly she keeps her circle. She knows how to walk away from bad losses without carrying them into the next match. That emotional balance is rare, especially for a player still chasing her first major. And that is why this prediction feels different. But the battle awaiting her will be anything but easy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest threats standing in Amanda Anisimova’s way

Even if Amanda Anisimova enters the Australian Open with momentum and belief, the draw ahead of her is stacked with danger from the very top. Aryna Sabalenka walks into 2026 as world No. 1 and still looks like the most brutal force on hard courts. Then there is Iga Swiatek, who may have had an uneven run lately, but no one doubts her ability to reset and dominate.

As Craig Tiley put it, “There’s no clear favorite. Sabalenka’s power, Gauff’s athleticism, Swiatek’s precision – it’s a fascinating mix. Any one of them could dominate 2026.” That is only evidence of how unsafe each round would feel to Amanda Anisimova.

Coco Gauff brings the additional threat of her increasing confidence on big stages. She is capable of withstanding and defeating nearly anyone on a single day. Another significant threat is Elena Rybakina, who had completed 2025 on a high note. Then there are the dark horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Pegula, with her consistency; Jasmine Paolini, with her fight; and Belinda Bencic can each become giant killers should circumstances work in their favor. And rising stars like Mirra Andreeva can never be counted out.

With so many high-profile players competing at the Australian Open, the challenge for Amanda Anisimova is no longer just about talent. It is survival under pressure, under chaos, and feeling that everybody else is pursuing the same dream.