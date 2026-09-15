American & Argentinian Pros Face Strict Disciplinary Action Over Anti-Doping Breaches

Doping continues to be a major and common problem in tennis, as two more players have received sanctions for the offense. Both the players involved are relatively young and have been suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for breaching the anti-doping rules.

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Firstly, American player Salma Ewing has been provisionally suspended. She tested positive for amphetamine during a test at a World Tennis Tour event in San Diego on July 1, 2026. The substance is strictly prohibited, and thus, the 26-year-old couldn’t avoid a provisional suspension. The suspension came into effect on August 20. Though Ewing has the right to object, she hasn’t done so to date.

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On the other hand, Argentina’s Romeo Arcuschin has been suspended for 20 months for breaching the same rules. Having reached a career-high singles ranking of 1802 in November 2025, the 19-year-old had been provisionally suspended since February 16 after testing positive for two prohibited substances, stanozolol and clomiphene.

The tests were carried out at a World Tennis Tour event in Lima, Peru, in December 2025. Though Arcuschin accepted the presence of both substances, he and the ITIA didn’t reach an agreement on the degree of fault. So, the case was referred to an independent tribunal instead, which has now suspended Arcuschin.

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This is a developing story…