American-Born WTA Star Opens Up on Nationality Switch: ‘It Was Not a Difficult Decision’

The passports may say one thing, but in tennis, identities are constantly on the move. In the past two seasons, at least ten players have changed their sporting nationality, most of them Russian-born or with Russian roots, seeking new eligibility or opportunity elsewhere. Daria Kasatkina now represents Australia, Elina Avanesyan plays for Armenia, and Natela Dzalamidze competes under Georgia’s flag. Others have switched to France, Kazakhstan, or Uzbekistan, the latter now home to Anastasia Potapova, Kamilla Rakhimova, and Polina Kudermetova. Joining this wave from the opposite direction is American-born Kaitlin Quevedo.

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Ranked No. 127, Quevedo has always been split between two worlds. Despite being born in the US and achieving success at the junior stage in tennis, she decided to compete under the Spanish Flag in 2024 as her father hails from Gran Canaria. While such decisions are taken after long consideration, Quevedo never really had to give it a second thought. Opening up on her decision to switch nationalities:

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“I was born in the United States, in Florida, Naples, and lived there until I was 17 years old. 3 years ago, I’m now 20 years old, I moved to Barcelona, and started training at the TEC. But yes, I was born in the United States because my mother is American and my father is Canarian. So I’ve always had that Spanish side too and we’ve also gone to the Canary Islands a lot to visit family, to be there on holiday. And I’ve always loved it,” Quevedo told CLAY.

“It was not a difficult decision, I think that when the opportunity arose and when the Federation showed its support and interest in me, I was clear about it and I do not regret the decision at all. I’m very happy with the decision and obviously it’s a pride to represent Spain and also to experience moments like this week. In addition, I went to train in Barcelona. It all makes more sense that way.”

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Quevedo attended the Community School of Naples and trained at the Gomez Tennis Academy while growing up in the United States. She began making her mark in tennis in 2021, at just 15, by winning the singles title at the USTA Girls’ 16 National Clay Court Championships.

Two years later, she added another major junior trophy to her résumé, claiming the Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, one of seven J500 tournaments worldwide and the junior equivalent of a WTA 1000 event.

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Imago Credit – @HoqaiPost/X

She has continued to achieve success ever since changing her nationality to Spanish. She has lifted nine ITF titles so far in her career and has been a runner-up on four other occasions. One of her notable triumphs had come last year at her home event of ITF World Tennis Tour Gran Canaria, where she had defeated the Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

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Kaitlin Quevedo made her debut in a WTA main draw as a qualifier at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year. She had even managed to defeat the eighth seed, Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 7-5 in the R32 before being eliminated by fellow qualifier Sofia Costoulas in the next round.

It wasn’t long before the Spanish team came calling for Quevedo. They gave her a place in their squad for their clash against Slovenia at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she was the second-highest-ranked singles player on the team, only behind World No. 31 Cristina Busca. However, the latter would end up withdrawing due to an injury, making Quevedo the highest-ranked player on the team.

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When asked about this, the 20-year-old remarked, “It’s incredible. I don’t know, I didn’t expect it either. It’s a shame that Cristina Busca couldn’t come, but I’m very happy to be here, and I’m going to do the best I can. It is a privilege to be here and represent Spain. So I am very happy and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm.”

Kaitlin went on to make a strong impression in her first-ever match at the tournament and clinched a massive victory for Spain.

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Kaitlin Quevedo gives a solid performance at the Billie Jean King Cup

The Spaniard kicked off the tie by featuring in a singles clash against Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek. While Quevedo did lose the first set 4-6, she fought back brilliantly in the second set and ended up clinching it 6-2.

However, Zidansek was forced to retire before the third set after twisting her ankle and appeared to be in excruciating pain before leaving the court. As a result, Quevedo and Spain were handed the win as they opened their account for the tie.

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Though Kaitlin Quevedo wouldn’t have wanted her match to end the way it did, it was still a very impressive performance from her on debut. But Spain’s joy wouldn’t last very long.

Slovenia hit right back thanks to Veronika Erjavec, who handed a one-sided 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz. The tie is currently at 1-1, and the remaining three matches will decide which team will head to the finals in Shenzhen.

The fourth match of the tie will see Kaitlin Quevedo take on Erjavec in what will be a crucial encounter. Will the young Spaniard be able to lead the team to the finals?