American Ex-Pro Reveals Why He Was “Scared” of Facing Rafael Nadal: “Being Made Fun”

For many players, facing Rafael Nadal at his peak on clay came with an unspoken fear. For more than two decades, the 22-time Grand Slam champion dominated, earning his legendary status as the “King of Clay” and cementing his place among the sport’s iconic Big Three. With that kind of aura, it’s easy to understand why just stepping on the court against Nadal could be intimidating. Now, ten years after their lone meeting, one former American pro opened up about that experience.

On the Nothing Major Podcast, Steve Johnson reflected, laughing now, on his 2015 loss to Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open, the only time he faced the man from Manacor. “You know exactly what he’s going to do and you prepare for it, but he always finds a way to put you in difficulty on the court. He’s the best competitor in the history of sports,” Johnson admitted, tipping his cap to Rafael Nadal’s relentless intensity and unmatched competitive fire.

Johnson also admitted his biggest fear going into that match was a nightmare scenario every pro dreads: not winning a single game. “I was really afraid of losing 6-0, 6-0, in front of the crowd and having everyone laugh at me. Luckily, I won the first game, which allowed me to relax. Because if you start off being down 4-0 or 5-0,” he said.

However, that fear eased almost immediately. Johnson managed to hold serve in the opening game, a small moment that meant everything mentally. He joked that once you fall behind 4-0 or 5-0 against someone like Nadal, panic can set in fast. “There was a lot of fear in my eyes and very little in his. That said, it would have been hilarious to lose 6-0, 6-0 and remember it ten years later.”

It’s also worth remembering that 2015 Rafael Nadal wasn’t at his absolute best. Injuries disrupted his rhythm, and he failed to win Roland Garros that season, something almost unthinkable at the time. Still, Johnson knew exactly how dangerous Nadal was, especially on clay.

He entered the Madrid match bracing for things to get ugly if momentum slipped away. Holding serve at love in the first game gave him confidence and helped him settle into the match against the “King of Clay.”

In the end, Nadal’s class showed. The Spaniard won 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, serving at a high percentage and never facing a break point. Johnson competed well, defended several break chances, and stayed close early, but Nadal broke at the right moments and pulled away with authority.

Looking back, Johnson can laugh about his fears because the result was far better than he imagined. As for Nadal, he’s now enjoying life away from the tour with his family. While he’s open to exhibition matches someday, he’s in no rush, happy to protect his body after such a demanding career, and grateful to still be recognized as one of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen.

Rafael Nadal gave everything he had

In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Rafael Nadal was asked how he feels about still being considered the greatest Spanish athlete of all time.

The 39-year-old responded with trademark humility, saying, “You set the criteria, but I am always very grateful to you. It is a great honor and a great satisfaction to be recognized for this. I have always strived to give my best without thinking about these things. I have been fortunate to have many things in my favor: an environment, a family, and then I think a good work ethic and good talent, that’s the truth.”

Nadal explained that throughout his career, his focus was never on labels or legacy. He said he always tried to “give my best without thinking about these things,” crediting his success to a strong family, the right environment, hard work, and natural talent rather than individual glory.

That mindset is a big reason why Rafael Nadal’s connection with fans runs deeper than trophies and rankings. Over two decades, he didn’t just win titles, he built an identity rooted in effort, respect, and authenticity, turning “Rafa” into more than just a champion’s name.

Now, Nadal sounds completely at peace with stepping away from the grind. He said, “I don’t have any bad memories,” from his career and no regrets about how it unfolded. For the moment, he’s content enjoying life with some distance from competition, happily leaving his racket on the shelf.