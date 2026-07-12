American Prodigy Jordan Lee Shocks Lleyton Hewitt’s Son to Lift Wimbledon Trophy

History was created at Court 1 on Sunday as the USA’s Jordan Lee became only the second qualifier to lift the boys’ singles title at a Grand Slam. He rallied from behind against Lleyton Hewitt’s son, Cruz Hewitt, in a grueling 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory at the Wimbledon final. After the dramatic final, the 16-year-old Lee highlighted what the victory meant to him and opened up about his injury struggles in the last year and a half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For me, standing here with the trophy means a lot,” he said in his winning speech. “Very few people know what I have been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries. A year ago, I was sitting on the couch at home and didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again, so I am really happy to be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What made the triumph even more impressive was that this was just Lee’s second grass-court event. He had previously participated in just the J300 at Roehampton and was eliminated in the third round. It won’t be wrong to say that Hewitt was the clear favorite coming into the clash, as the 17-year-old hadn’t dropped a set on his way to the final. He also held a higher ranking than Lee, and if the American had to win, it would have to be a big performance, and that it was.

It would have been poetic if Hewitt had gone on to clinch the same feat his father had achieved at Wimbledon’s men’s singles draw 24 years ago. But Lee was there to spoil the party for him and ensured that the Australian couldn’t get his hands on his maiden Grand Slam title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having come into the tournament as a qualifier, Lee had to get past two qualifying matches to reach the main draw. He had an ITF junior ranking of No. 47, and there were no big expectations around him even after he secured his place in the main draw. But the teenage sensation went on to shock everyone and put in superb performances one after another to book his spot in the final.

But Hewitt proved to be the better player in the opening set. He appeared to be more composed than the American and took a vital lead in the final. However, Lee turned the match on its head in the next set and forced it into a decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final set would easily be the most dramatic one, as Lee overturned a 4-2 deficit and leveled it at 5-5. However, his serve would be put under pressure by Hewitt in the crucial 11th game. He even had the break point in hand, but his opponent refused to go down and clinched the crucial game. Hewitt had the opportunity to drag the final set into a tiebreaker, but he succumbed to the extreme pressure.

Lee broke his service at love to close out the match after an hour and 56 minutes. This victory makes him the 13th American to win the boys’ singles title at The Championships and the first one since 2021, when Samir Banerjee had triumphed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee is among the great American talents who are making waves in the junior circuit. In fact, another 16-year-old American had grabbed headlines recently with his stunning run at the French Open.

American tennis talents are making waves at Grand Slams

It was just last month that 16-year-old Michael Antonius reached the boys’ singles final at the Roland Garros. Though he had succumbed to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Brazil’s Luis Guto Miguel, he had still put in quite a commendable effort in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention that Antonius had scripted history earlier this March by becoming the youngest American [16 years and 80 days] to win an ITF men’s singles title at the Bakersfield M25 event. He reached a career-high rank of 774 on the ATP circuit following his run to the final in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, both Lee and Antonius train in Orlando at the USTA National Tennis Center and know each other well. They have now cemented themselves as among the most exciting tennis talents in the world.

It is safe to say that American tennis is in good hands, and fans can expect to see both these youngsters competing on the ATP tour in the near future.