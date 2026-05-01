American Star Makes Bold Locker Room Accusations Against WTA Players: “Super Fake and Two-Faced”

While tennis players mostly remain disciplined on the court, some of them may have a very different behavior behind-the-scenes in the locker rooms. WTA star Sachia Vickery has made some astonishing claims against both players and coaches on the tour. The American branded them as “super fake” and remarked that they talk bad about players behind their backs.

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This explosive statement came during a Q&A session that Vickery hosted on Instagram ahead of her match at the FineMark Women’s Pro Tennis Championship. One fan asked, “What are WTA players like on the tour in the locker rooms? Does everyone get along?”

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“Super fake and two-faced, players/coaches they all talk s**t about each other and laugh, then smile in their face when they see them, it’s crazy work. Some girls are cool though (sic) I have good friends on tour!” she replied.

Vickery, who had turned pro 15 years ago in 2011 and still continues to play on both ITF and WTA circuits, must know a lot about the locker rooms. Despite being currently ranked No. 697 in singles, she still regularly participates in tournaments.

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Her last appearance on the WTA tour had come at the Charleston Open in March. She had suffered a first-round 2-6 2-6 defeat to Donna Vekic at the event. The 30-year-old hasn’t been able to record many wins so far this season.

Vickery has only been able to claim victory in two of the nine matches she has played. Both of these wins had come at the Vero Beach International Tennis Open. She had reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before being eventually eliminated by her compatriot Whitney Osuigwe.

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Her latest outing at the FineMark Women’s Pro Tennis Championship also proved to be a disappointing one. Hours after making explosive accusations against fellow WTA players, Vickery went on to lose her match against Gabriela Lee. The American lost the opening set 5-7 and decided to retire after losing the first two games of the second set.

Vickery retired from the encounter due to an unspecified injury, and this could end up making matters worse for her. She is already on a five-match losing streak and the injury that she has now sustained could see her be out of action from the upcoming tournaments.

Ranked as high as No. 73 back in 2018, Vickery’s tennis career has been on a downward spiral for quite some time now. However, while her playing career might have not gone as planned, it is safe to say that she hasn’t been fully focused on the game for more than a year now.

Sachia Vickery leaves fans shocked with controversial move

Vickery had sent shockwaves in the tennis community when she had decided to join Onlyf**s in January last year. This move came after she had failed to make it to the main draw for the Australian Open due to a 2-6, 4-6 defeat against Viktorija Golubic in the third round of qualifying.

Explaining the reason behind her shocking decision, Vickery had pointed out that players outside the top 100 do not have any financial safety and can’t make a lot of money.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a safety net or financial freedom if we’re not inside the top 100,” she had said.

Vickery had even remarked that many other players had also asked her about the subscription service and the amount of money she was making through it.

“I have had players, you know, kind of ask me curiously, ‘what’s the money on there? Is it worth looking into?’ If you’re injured, you’re not making any money. Even when you’re playing a full year, a lot of players are in the red. I wouldn’t be surprised if I started seeing more players on there,” she had stated.

In addition to this, Vickery has also been a controversial figure on social media in recent years. During another Q&A session on Instagram last year she had said, “I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men. I now require a pre-date deposit. Send me 1,000 [dollars], and we can make it happen.”

While many fans were taken aback by the statement, Vickery had later clarified that it was just a “joke” during an interview with CNN last summer.