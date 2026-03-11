American Stars Raise Concern as Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Others Skip Monte Carlo

As the Indian Wells Open gathers momentum, the tour edges closer to the clay season, beginning with the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship after the Miami Open. Yet now, many American stars are skipping the Monte-Carlo Masters. The absence has left fans puzzled about why several US players are avoiding the clay opener in Europe.

The Monte-Carlo Masters has released its entry list for the 2026 edition. Just like last year, players like Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Learner Tien, and Alex Michelsen have all decided to skip the event. Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima, who played the event last year, have also skipped this year. The tournament is not mandatory. Therefore, they can miss it without facing ranking penalties.

This decision allows those players to delay the start of their European clay season. Instead of traveling early, they can begin their preparations a week later. Many players often use this flexibility in their schedules.

Another notable absence is Holger Rune. The Danish star is currently dealing with injury issues. Because of that, he will not feature in Monte Carlo this year.

Scheduling may also be one reason behind the American withdrawals. The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship begins on March 30 and runs until April 5. Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo event starts on April 5 and continues until April 12.

This tight calendar makes travel difficult. Players would have to fly from the United States to Monaco almost immediately after Houston ends. For many athletes, that quick transition can be exhausting.

Another challenge lies in the type of clay courts available in the United States. Most American clay courts are green Har-Tru rather than the traditional red clay used in Europe. This difference changes how the ball moves and how players construct points.

Clay matches usually feature longer rallies. The surface rewards patience, stamina, and tactical awareness. Players must solve problems during extended exchanges rather than relying on quick winners.

Training regularly on clay can also shape smarter players. The slower surface encourages variety and creativity in shot selection. It forces athletes to build points carefully instead of ending them quickly.

However, clay courts are still relatively rare in the United States. This lack of exposure means many American players grow up mainly on hard courts. When they face elite clay specialists abroad, the adjustment becomes difficult.

There is also a psychological factor. For decades, a stereotype has existed that American players struggle on clay. That mental barrier can be just as challenging as the physical demands of the surface as well.

And this is not a new trend among players like Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, as American players have historically chosen to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2024

In 2024, several American ATP players skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters. Players such as Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe chose not to travel to Monaco for the prestigious clay-court event.

Instead, many of them stayed in the United States. They competed at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. That year, Shelton produced a strong run. He eventually won the title after defeating Tiafoe in the final. The victory made him champion of the American clay-court ATP 250 event.

And perhaps, to understand why Americans often skip Monte Carlo, we must look at history. The tournament has rarely been kind to players from the United States. Very few American names appear on its honor roll.

Who do you think was the last American to win the Monte Carlo Masters? If you answered Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, or Andre Agassi, then you would be mistaken. The correct answer is Hugh Stewart. However, the name may not sound familiar to many tennis fans. That is because his victory came long ago.

You would have to travel all the way back to 1956. That was the last time an American lifted the trophy in Monte Carlo. Since then, the title has been dominated by players from other regions.

And what about the last American to reach the final? That honor belongs to Aaron Krickstein. He played in the Monte Carlo final in 1992.

To be honest, the United States has produced many great champions during the Open Era. Yet American players remain largely absent from the clay tournament in Monaco. Their record there is surprisingly modest.

Many Americans also say skipping Monte Carlo helps their schedules. Staying home allows them to spend more time with family. The months from April to July are among the busiest on the ATP calendar.

Players can still prepare for the clay season later. Events like the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open offer valuable preparation before the French Open.

This year, however, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are expected to compete in Monaco. With several fellow Americans skipping the event, fans now wonder whether these two Americans can make a deep run and build momentum for Roland Garros.