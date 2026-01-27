Americans Plead Australian Open as ESPN Snubs Aryna Sabalenka’s Quarter Finals for Golf: “What a Scam”

Tennis fans are furious after ESPN’s coverage hiccup left a few Australian Open matches off-air, sparking backlash over pricing access and what many call a blatant disservice to the sport. American tennis supporters have had plenty to celebrate at this year’s AO, with U.S. stars flooding the QF at Melbourne Park. Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, and rising stars like Learner Tien and Iva Jovic have kept national interest sky-high. But instead of enjoying wall-to-wall coverage, many fans found themselves staring at…

Virtual golf! Social media erupted after viewers noticed ESPN2 airing alternative programming instead of live Australian Open action, including the highly anticipated Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic clash. Frustrated fans questioned why premium tennis content was sidelined, with some even calling on the AO’s official channels for help.

One of the fans expressed frustration by saying, “Last year I could have seen it on @espn plus. but it’s not ESPN plus anymore. It’s ESPN minus. It’s like they don’t want me to see any tennis at all.”

Another one went a step ahead and labeled, “ESPN is greedy! What a scam 😤.”

Some of them claimed, “It’s absolutely ridiculous & I’m sitting here watching it waiting for tennis, checking the score on my phone.”

Others wrote, “Yeah I’m not signing up for another f-cking poorly bundled subscription. @espn. May just get rid of plus since that’s was for tennis.”

A few of them tweeted, “Freaking ridiculous.”

Others questioned, “Where the hell is this match.”

