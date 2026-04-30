Anastasia Potapova Breaks Down in Tears After Setting Up Historic Feat as Lucky Loser in Madrid

Tennis thrives on Cinderella stories, and Anastasia Potapova authored one for the ages at the Madrid Open. On April 21, defeat to Sinja Kraus on Court 7 seemed to end her journey before it began at the Qualifiers. Yet fate flipped the script. By April 29, under the Sun of Manolo Santana Stadium, she collapsed in tears, overwhelmed after storming into a WTA 1000 semifinal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, I wouldn’t, for any money and anything,” said Anastasia Potapova when asked if she believed a semifinal run was possible after her qualifying loss. The statement captured just how improbable her journey at the Madrid Open had seemed days earlier. It was disbelief turning into reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her emotional outburst came after she etched her name into history. Potapova became the first lucky loser to reach a WTA 1000 or Tier I semifinal since the Tier format began in 1990. That milestone alone underlined the magnitude of her run.

She achieved it with a gripping 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory over Karolina Pliskova in one hour and 54 minutes on Wednesday. The match itself was a test of resilience. It demanded far more than just clean hitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potapova dominated early, leading 6-1, 5-3. She even held her first three match points in the second set. At that stage, a straight-sets win looked inevitable. But the match turned. She lost control of the second set and was forced into a decider. Pressure mounted quickly, and the contest tightened.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third set, she found herself trailing 3-1. It was a precarious position, especially after letting earlier chances slip away. Yet that was where her resolve surfaced. Potapova responded by reeling off five straight games. The comeback sealed her place in the semifinal. It was a surge driven by grit and belief.

“Not for any money or anything,” Potapova said in her on-court interview. “That’s what makes our sport so beautiful. I was given a second chance and now I’m here, I’m speechless, I’m super happy and, well, there is nothing better that could happen with me in my life at the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The emotion was impossible to miss. Under the bright sun, after winning the match, she sat on her chair with a towel in hand. She visibly bobbed, overwhelmed by a mix of agony and happiness.

The 25-year-old’s rise has been building. Ranked World No. 56, she reached her first WTA 500 final three weeks ago in Linz. That run hinted at what was to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Madrid, she elevated further. She recorded three straight wins over former World No. 1s or Grand Slam champions. Those victories included Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Elena Rybakina in the fourth.

Her achievement also carries national significance. Potapova became the first player representing Austria to reach a WTA 1000 or Tier I semifinal since Sybille Bammer at Indian Wells 2007. It marks a rare milestone for Austrian tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her emotions, she explained what she felt after the match point. “It’s just a little explosion of the emotions inside,” Potapova said afterwards. “I couldn’t manage my nerves at that time, but it seems like this tournament keeps giving me second chances and I keep using them.”

Now, the Russian-born Austrian turns to the next challenge. She is set to face 26th seed Marta Kostyuk in the semifinal after the Ukrainian defeated Linda Noskova.

And for Potapova, she later also acknowledged her emotional and mental support system, crediting her partner for pushing her through this remarkable run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anastasia Potapova praises beloved Tallon Griekspoor after Madrid quarterfinal victory

At the start of the third set, Anastasia Potapova received a timely boost as her boyfriend, Tallon Griekspoor, appeared in her player box. His arrival came at a crucial stage of the match. It shifted the emotional momentum almost instantly.

Griekspoor had missed the opening two sets because of his own doubles commitment. Partnering with Brandon Nakashima, he lost 6-2, 4-6, [10-3] to Luke Johnson and Jan Zielinski. Despite the defeat, he made his way to support Potapova.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence proved decisive. From the stands, he offered constant vocal encouragement. That energy helped Potapova reset mentally when she needed it most.

“To be honest, I was a little bit gone mentally in the third set,” Potapova said. “I didn’t believe in myself at that moment. But — this is the first time I’m gonna say it — big respect to my boyfriend who came just on time. He saved me just on time.”

In her press conference, she explained how his influence went beyond simple support. It was a mix of belief and blunt honesty. That balance helped her regain control.

“I think he has bright future in coaching, we knew it before this match,” Potapova said. “The support he has, it’s unbelievable. He believes so hard. The things what he can say, I don’t think anyone can say that during the match, because [he’s not] afraid. Like, he’s not scared of me. He can tell me literally anything.”

She later revealed the exact message that sparked her turnaround. It was direct and forceful, but effective at that critical moment. The words cut through her doubts.

“Today, he just told me to shut up, to keep on working, to start working with my legs. And that we are both here together in this match, I’m not just by myself. It just happened at such important moment, and it gave me a lot of energy. Mentally, I think he got this match. I did it physically. He did it mentally.”

Now, with Marta Kostyuk waiting in the semifinal, the question shifts to consistency. Potapova has shown resilience and emotional control under pressure. Whether she can carry that momentum into the final will depend on how well she sustains both her physical edge and renewed mental strength.