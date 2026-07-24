“And How Many First Rounds?”: Andrey Rublev Trolls Himself After Estoril Win

Andrey Rublev doesn’t need anyone else to point out his inconsistency this season. He’s been happy to do it himself, and his run to the Estoril Open quarterfinals gave him another chance.

“You now reached 7 QFs in 2026. That’s consistency,” A member of the press told him. “And how many first rounds? I believe almost the same number!” Rublev replied, laughing off the very praise being offered to him.

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The joke undersells his case a little, seven first-round exits to go with that one title and seven quarterfinals, but it captures the volatility running through his year better than any highlight reel could.

That volatility was nowhere to be seen on Thursday, though. As top seed, Rublev received a first-round bye before opening against Kazakh lucky loser Timofey Skatov, and the result was about as clean as tennis gets. It took him just 59 minutes to close it out 6-1, 6-1, hitting 26 winners and breaking Skatov six times, his most comfortable win of the season by his own admission. It was his fifth straight win overall, and it sets up a quarterfinal against French youngster Luca Van Assche, who is still hunting his first win at this stage of a tour-level event after going 0-3 in previous quarterfinals.

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Rublev has actually gone eight straight seasons reaching multiple tour-level finals, a streak that argues he’s more consistent than his own jokes give him credit for. But the swings within each individual season are real, and this year has been an especially sharp example.

Imago April 19, 2026, Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona Spain 19.04.2026 Andrey Rublev Russia gestures in the match between Andrey Rublev Russia and Arthur Fils France during the Day 9 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Godo on 19 April 2026 in Barcelona. Sabadell Spain – ZUMAu50_ 20260419_zsp_u50_076 Copyright: xXavixUrgelesx

Just weeks earlier, he suffered a first-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin, the kind of early exit that had defined much of his year. Less than a fortnight later, he was lifting a trophy in Bastad, beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 for his 18th career title. It ended a wait of nearly 17 months since his previous title in Doha, where he beat Jack Draper in a three-set final. It also snapped a clay-court drought stretching back to Madrid in 2024, despite runner-up finishes in Barcelona and Hamburg along the way.

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Other first-round exits this season came at the Sunshine Double, the Madrid Masters, and the Halle Open, further padding out both sides of his ledger.

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That contrast is exactly what makes the run to Bastad worth another look, and it says even more about where his season stands right now.

A season of extremes now

Rublev’s path to the Bastad title started on shaky ground. He needed three tight sets, including two tiebreaks, to get past Andrea Pellegrino in the opening round, a match that could easily have gone the other way and turned into just another early exit. Once through, he beat Sebastian Baez and Alejandro Tabilo to reach the final, then handled Darderi in straight sets to close it out, an opponent he could feasibly meet again this week in Estoril.

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That high-risk game style cuts both ways for Rublev. It’s the same aggressive approach that once carried him to a career-best ranking of world No. 5, and the same one that leaves him without a safety net when it doesn’t land, sometimes boiling over into the on-court frustration he’s become known for.

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Right now, sitting at a rejuvenated world No. 14, the swings appear to be trending in his favor. A win over Van Assche today would push him into the Estoril semifinals and keep his back-to-back title bid alive, before he wraps up the clay swing and moves on to the Washington Open ahead of the US Open.