brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

Andre Agassi Left in Disbelief Over Roger Federer’s Shot Choice During Australian Open Showdown: “Stop With This”

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 17, 2026 | 6:36 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

Andre Agassi Left in Disbelief Over Roger Federer’s Shot Choice During Australian Open Showdown: “Stop With This”

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 17, 2026 | 6:36 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

During the Australian Open opening ceremony exhibition, Roger Federer joined forces with Andre Agassi against Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt in a playful yet polished showdown. While the atmosphere was light and the rallies full of flair, one trademark Federer stroke sparked surprise, leaving Agassi momentarily stunned and turning admiration into lively debate on Rod Laver Arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In one rally, Hewitt served, and Federer stretched to return the ball. The point continued, and Federer floated a beautiful one-handed backhand toward Rafter. Rafter redirected the ball, and Agassi then struck it fiercely toward Hewitt. The Australian could not handle the pace and sent the ball into the net, handing the point to Federer and Agassi.

After the point, Agassi reacted with disbelief. He turned to Federer and said, “What the hell was that? What is this? Stop with this and hit it,” while gesturing for a double-handed backhand. Federer looked confused and replied, “Double-handed?” He briefly tried the motion, then instantly pulled a sour face, clearly regretting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to come…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved