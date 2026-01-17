Andre Agassi Left in Disbelief Over Roger Federer’s Shot Choice During Australian Open Showdown: “Stop With This”

During the Australian Open opening ceremony exhibition, Roger Federer joined forces with Andre Agassi against Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt in a playful yet polished showdown. While the atmosphere was light and the rallies full of flair, one trademark Federer stroke sparked surprise, leaving Agassi momentarily stunned and turning admiration into lively debate on Rod Laver Arena.

In one rally, Hewitt served, and Federer stretched to return the ball. The point continued, and Federer floated a beautiful one-handed backhand toward Rafter. Rafter redirected the ball, and Agassi then struck it fiercely toward Hewitt. The Australian could not handle the pace and sent the ball into the net, handing the point to Federer and Agassi.

After the point, Agassi reacted with disbelief. He turned to Federer and said, “What the hell was that? What is this? Stop with this and hit it,” while gesturing for a double-handed backhand. Federer looked confused and replied, “Double-handed?” He briefly tried the motion, then instantly pulled a sour face, clearly regretting it.

