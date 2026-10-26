Andre Agassi’s New Hollywood Venture Takes Shape as Team Seeks Out Fresh Talent

After recently serving as the captain for Team World at the Laver Cup, Andre Agassi is now working on a new project, but it is something no one could have expected. He has landed his first producing gig in Amazon Prime Video’s series named Rally. He is now actively working with the show’s team to recruit talent for the series.

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The show comes from Julie Plec, who was the showrunner behind The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and more. They are currently looking to cast six people who have strong athletic ability and are above 18 years of age. The show comes from Julie Plec, the showrunner behind The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. It is made by Universal Television in association with Entertainment 360 and Amazon MGM Studios.

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Agassi has been working on the series with Plec for a year now. The story is set at a hyper-competitive elite tennis academy, where ambitious young players discover that the “loneliest sport in the world demands sacrificing the very connections that might be the only thing that makes winning worth it.”

Agassi isn’t the only executive producer for the series. His business partner and former tennis pro Justin Gimelstob is also working on the series as an executive producer. Guymon Casady of Entertainment 360 is also a part of the production team. Finally, Emily Cummins, who has previously worked with Plec in My So Called Company, rounds out the production crew.

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Though this may be a brand new role for Agassi, he is ready to take up the challenge and is eager to lend his experience to the team working on the show.

Imago June 5, 2026, Paris, Paris, France: Tennis great ANDRE AGASSI watches from th stands during the tennis Grand Slam men s semi final match between MENSIK CZE and ZVEREV GER at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Tennis 2026: ATP, Tennis Herren French Open: Zverev 7:5, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 Mensik PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAb253 20260605_zsp_b253_099 Copyright: xLoicxBaratouxx

“I am eager for Justin and I to lend our experiences to help the incredible ‘Rally’ team,” he said in an official press release. “At this stage of our lives having an endeavor that allows us to work with the best in class in what they do and hopefully contribute to the process, is an exciting challenge. We are all aligned in creating an entertaining and most importantly, authentic look at a beautifully complicated sport.”

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That being said, this isn’t the first time that Agassi is trying out the entertainment industry. In fact, he is one of the tennis players who have been pretty involved in the industry over the years.

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Andre Agassi is well aware of the entertainment industry

The likes of Agassi, Pete Sampras, Venus and Serena Williams all voiced themselves in season 12, episode 12 of The Simpsons. The episode aired back in 2001. Agassi had a small but funny cameo in the episode, and it even made it to the list of the 33 funniest cameos in the show’s history that was made by Simon Crerar of The Times.

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A few years before this, Agassi made a guest appearance as himself in NBC’s sitcom Mad About You in season 2. The episode was titled “Virtual Reality,” and it aired on February 3, 1994. Moreover, in 2009, Agassi and Steffi Graf were signed by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation.

Additionally, on January 13, 2026, Apple TV announced a multi-part documentary series on his life, sixteen years after his memoir was released. The documentary is titled Open and is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith. Gimelstob and Stacy Smith are the executive producers.

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While he may have done cameos in the past, Agassi has never quite pursued Hollywood. He has been candid about the possibility of him joining the industry permanently and has admitted that he has never quite seen it as an ambition. In fact, when asked if he would be open to playing the role of an action hero alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, he had a very straightforward reply.

“No, I don’t think so. This is not how I see me,” he said in a 1994 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

While Agassi may have made the statement a long time back, it is still unlikely that his fans will witness him in front of the camera anytime soon.