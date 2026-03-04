Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev Escape Dubai Chaos as ATP Player With Kids Endures Ordeal

Rising tensions in the Middle East rippled into the tennis world, leaving stars like Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stranded after the Dubai shut down its airspace. Now, hope returns as 36-year-old Finnish pro Harri Heliövaara shares an encouraging travel update, signaling their imminent arrival in California.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Heliövaara, a father of two, remains in Dubai. In his blog, he shared details about the situation. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov departed via Muscat. They traveled on a private jet after facing many obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Renting private jets has also been considered, and the Russian players who were stuck there through several twists and turns finally succeeded today via Muscat. But it wasn’t an easy journey for them either.” he added.

Heliövaara then explained the costs involved. “However, the prices are skyrocketing in tens of thousands of euros per bench, and we are in no hurry to leave here that we would have to think about such solutions. So we are calmly waiting for other opportunities, which hopefully will appear soon with the tournament and the help of the ATP.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He outlined other possible options. “Either by flying on one of the flights departing from the UAE, if we can somehow arrange the seats, or there is also the possibility of a ride on a semi-private larger plane from Oman to Europe on Thursday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He continued with caution. “But for now, everything is still open and the best thing to do is just wait for the situation to improve. And keep your suitcases packed in case a place opens up for the trip home quickly.”

Confirmation of departure later came from Rublev’s mother, Marina Maryenko as well. She shared the details publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A special flight was organized for the teams of Medvedev, Khachanov, and Rublev. They took off from Oman at 16:00,” she said. She added that the flight to Istanbul lasted about six hours and 30 minutes.

Maryenko revealed there were delays before takeoff. “They weren’t allowed to take off for a long time,” she explained. The initial plan involved driving from Dubai to Oman. Border traffic was heavy. Oman was seen as a safer route during the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, despite their departure, attention shifts to the Indian Wells Open. The players may miss early commitments but could enter directly into the main rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Isner tells Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to prioritize safety over travel

A few days ago, the ATP Tour informed stranded players in Dubai about exit options. Flights from the UAE were cancelled. Travel plans suddenly became complicated.

Two main routes were offered by road. One was a six-hour drive to Oman, but Oman’s airport had closed. The other was a 10-hour drive to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the airport was operating more normally.

Both options carried risks. Long drives and heavy border traffic created uncertainty. After discussion, the players decided not to move. They chose to remain at their residence in Dubai. They understand their chances of playing at the Indian Wells Open are fading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former world No. 8 John Isner urged caution. Speaking on the Nothing Major Show podcast, he addressed the situation clearly.

“Around 40 ATP players, officials and staff stuck in Dubai following the conflict in the Middle East right now as flights out of the UAE are cancelled. Among those players at the top of the list are Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who have not been able to make their way to California guys.”

He continued with concern. “This is something that, I mean, we haven’t… There’s not much precedent for this at all, and there’s a very, very real chance that Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are not going to play Indian Wells.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isner also spoke about the road options. “There were some options, but they’re just awful: a six-hour drive to Oman or a 10-hour drive to Riyadh. Yeah, I mean, that makes me think, staying in Dubai [is the best bet]. This is tough, unprecedented. We haven’t seen anything like this one.”

Now, despite their departures, many remain stranded. Around 41 tennis associates are believed to be affected. A handful are still unable to leave. Holger Rune is also in the region. Tensions remain high across parts of the Middle East.

With uncertainty continuing, questions remain. What more can the ATP do to safely evacuate players like Harri Heliövaara who cannot afford expensive private travel?