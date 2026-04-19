Andrey Rublev Bleeds Mid-Match During Crucial Point Before Receiving Medical Attention

At the ATP Finals 2023, Andrey Rublev spiraled into a shocking meltdown during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz, unleashing raw frustration by striking himself until blood surfaced. The disturbing scene forced medical intervention as he wiped away the damage, exposing the brutal mental toll behind elite competition. Years later, at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, another mid-match blood scare halted play, echoing the same fragile edge.

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Andrey Rublev faced another physically and emotionally intense battle during his semi-final clash against Hamad Medjedovic. The match quickly turned dramatic as an early injury forced attention on the court. Rublev took a medical timeout while serving at 0-1 (30-30).

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He required treatment on his left hand after suffering a cut on his finger. The medical team rushed onto the court to manage the situation. They treated his hand immediately, ensuring the bleeding was under control before play resumed.

Despite the disruption, Rublev refused to let the moment derail his focus. He showed resilience and composure to stay competitive in the match. The Russian came back from a set down to defeat Medjedovic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final. It was a strong turnaround after losing the opening set.

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With this victory, Rublev qualified for the 29th final of his career. He achieved this milestone in front of a lively crowd on the Rafael Nadal Court after the Serb had edged the first set.

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His consistency at the ATP 500 level remains impressive. With 115 wins, Rublev holds the fourth-most victories since the series began in 2009. Reflecting on his performance, Rublev explained how he managed his emotions. “I was just trying to not let the emotions overtake me,” Rublev said of his semi-final win.

“I was down, but then I said ‘I have a chance’. In the end, I was able to get my chance. The third set was 50-50. It was super dangerous until I was able to break him and finish the match.”

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Even during the on-court interview, he was also asked about the importance of winning the trophy. Rublev responded in his usual honest and understated manner.

“If it happens, it happens. If not, we keep working.”

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This was not the first time this season that Rublev has dealt with a blood-related incident during a match. Just last month, he endured a difficult outing at the Indian Wells Open.

In the second set of that match, when Gabriel Diallo was preparing to serve at 2-1, Rublev called for another medical timeout. He received treatment for his knee and hand after scraping them earlier.

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Now, having lost his previous four semi-finals, Rublev has finally broken that streak. He will aim to win his first title since defeating Jack Draper in the Qatar Open final in February 2025.

In the upcoming final, he faces Arthur Fils, who defeated Rafael Jodar 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second semi-final.

And when it comes to blood in open play, fans have witnessed such moments before, including a catastrophic incident at Wimbledon last year.

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Taylor Fritz suffers bloody injury during intense Wimbledon match

Last year at Wimbledon, Taylor Fritz found himself in a dramatic and painful moment during his clash with Gabriel Diallo. The rally quickly turned into one of the most talked-about points of the match.

Fritz was pushing hard, especially with a break point opportunity in the fourth set. He looked determined to get back on level terms with Diallo. The American was first dragged to the left side of the court. Then he sprinted across to the right as Diallo appeared certain to finish the point.

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But Fritz refused to give up. With a sudden burst of speed, he launched himself into an army-style dive, stretching every inch to reach the ball. He somehow made contact and sent it back over the net. However, the return landed perfectly for Diallo, who finished the point comfortably.

Diallo immediately showed concern. He checked on Fritz with a thumbs-up gesture, while Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reacted with visible worry from the stands.

The situation escalated when blood began to flow from a cut on Fritz’s elbow. The match had to be paused as the injury required attention.

Fritz then took a medical timeout, extending the delay and leaving Diallo waiting at a crucial break point. After several minutes, play resumed, and the match continued.

Now, in contrast, Andrey Rublev has not allowed similar incidents to disrupt his rhythm. As he steps onto Pista Rafa Nadal, he aims to reshape his 2026 season by defeating Arthur Fils and lifting the Count of Godó Trophy.