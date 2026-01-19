Andrey Rublev Cheekily Calls Out Interviewer After Awkward Interaction

Andrey Rublev launched his Australian Open campaign in emphatic style, dismantling Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 with ruthless efficiency. Everything flowed on court, where control and confidence reigned. Away from the baseline, however, momentum stalled, as an awkward post-match interview delivered an unexpected and uncomfortable subplot.

Asked about his second-round opponent, Rublev was blunt. “I don’t know who I’m playing because I didn’t check the draw. You told me the name and I still don’t know the guy.” The honest response caught the interviewer off guard.

The exchange grew more uncomfortable. When questioned about Marat Safin’s influence on his team, Rublev admitted he “didn’t know what to say.” Reflecting on the moment afterward, he summed it up simply. “Yeah, it’s true we don’t have much connection.”

When watching Andrey Rublev play, intensity is always front and center. He competes with raw emotion and relentless power. When things go well, the three-time US Open quarter-finalist overwhelms opponents with his aggressive game. In tougher moments, he wears frustration openly and often agonises over his performance on court.

In recent years, however, fans have seen another side of him. Away from competition, Rublev often appears relaxed and playful. Social media clips show him laughing freely, joking with fellow players, and displaying warmth toward fans. This softer side has become increasingly familiar.

One memorable example came in 2023 at the World Tennis League. Rublev left commentators and fans puzzled after an awkward on-court joke. He had just defeated Grigor Dimitrov in a one-set exhibition match and was interviewed afterward.

Rublev was asked about playing on the same team as close friend Daniil Medvedev. He answered warmly and with humor. “We enjoy to play together for sure, we enjoy to play in one team. Being in a team with Daniil it feels secure because you every single match he is going to play we are most likely going to win,” he said, laughing as he looked toward Medvedev.

The moment then took an unexpected turn. The interviewer asked about Rublev being the godfather to Medvedev’s daughter, Alisa. Rublev responded instantly: “I’m the real father.” He then laughed and added, “he’s the godfather”.

The camera cut to the crowd. Medvedev’s wife, Daria, smiled and laughed. Medvedev himself appeared stone-faced. The awkward humor left viewers divided but amused.

Even Rublev is often harder on himself than anyone else. He rarely praises his own achievements. “I have this problem,” Rublev said later, smiling. “I don’t know. Maybe some complexes, I don’t know why.”

His cheeky honesty has since produced many similar moments, including playful exchanges with Prakash Amritraj that quickly turned interviews into laughter-filled encounters.

Andrey Rublev bursts into uncontrollable laughter during interview

Last year at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Andrey Rublev produced another memorable moment. He had just defeated Gael Monfils in the round of 32. What followed was an interview that quickly turned lighthearted and chaotic.

Rublev spoke with Tennis Channel analyst Prakash Amritraj. The discussion focused on his new partnership with coach Marat Safin. Rublev had already said he hoped the collaboration would last beyond the clay season. Still, he joked that he was unsure whether Safin would “enjoy it or suffer.”

When asked if he was enjoying the partnership so far, Rublev struggled to respond. “Yeah, yeah. I don’t know,” he said. He then burst into uncontrollable laughter. Amritraj laughed along and tried to continue with follow-up questions.

Rublev, however, could not regain his composure. He interrupted the interview mid-thought. “No, obviously, sorry to interrupt you. I have to say something. Obviously… I forgot what I was going to say,” the 27-year-old said, before laughing again.

Eventually, Rublev settled and offered clarity. “Marat is helping me a lot. He has already helped me with a few things. So yeah, I don’t know. For sure, the energy is in the right direction. I think there are things I’m doing better. I’m on a better path, so let’s see.”

Now, at the Australian Open, Rublev faces Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria on January 21. The question is whether his softer side can complement his power and carry him into the third round.