Andrey Rublev Draws Blood in Angry Racket Punch After Indian Wells Loss

Andrey Rublev arrived at the Indian Wells Open after a tense journey from Dubai, with the Middle East conflict grounding flights and casting doubt over his arrival. Yet the comeback story faltered as Gabriel Diallo stunned the Russian in the second round. Perhaps, the defeat cut deeper when Rublev drew blood in frustration after the loss.

Andrey Rublev had a difficult day on court during his match at the Indian Wells Open. Frustration took over during the contest. At one point, he punched his racket in anger and ended up bleeding.

The Russian star also needed medical attention during the match. In the second set, when Gabriel Diallo was preparing to serve at 2-1, Rublev called for a medical timeout. He received treatment for his knee and hand after scraping them earlier.

It was clearly not Rublev’s day. Mistakes and pressure kept building. His frustration showed in several moments throughout the match.

Diallo eventually produced a strong comeback to win the contest. The Canadian from Montreal lost the first set 6-7 (4). However, he recovered brilliantly to claim the next two sets 7-6 (1), 6-3.

The match turned into a long battle. Diallo needed almost three hours to defeat the 17th-seeded Russian. It was a hard-fought victory that showed his resilience.

The statistics also reflected the intensity of the match. Diallo finished with 12 aces, 40 winners, 44 unforced errors, and six double faults. His aggressive approach helped him stay competitive in long rallies.

Rublev also produced several strong shots during the match. He hit six aces and 34 winners. However, he also made 32 unforced errors and three double faults.

Diallo performed well on the important points. He saved two of the five break points during the match. At the same time, he converted four of seven break opportunities against Rublev.

Return games also played a key role in the outcome. Diallo won 25% of his return games, finishing four of 16. Rublev managed to win 18%, taking three of 17 return games.

And to be honest, Rublev’s emotional reactions are not new in tennis. Last year, a practice video went viral on social media from the Indian Wells. It showed him getting angry during a session with Francisco Cerundolo.

In the video, the Russian star reacted strongly after a small mistake. He threw his racket on the ground several times. The moment suggested he was still struggling with controlling his emotions on court.

Rublev also had a difficult result last year against Matteo Arnaldi. At the Round of 64, the Italian defeated him 6-4, 7-5. That loss added to a series of frustrating moments in tournaments.

Another incident happened during the Vienna Open against Cameron Norrie. During the match, Rublev smashed his racket repeatedly in anger. Commentator Robbie Koenig said, “The signature racket break from Andrey Rublev. Not the first time he’s destroyed a bat. He’s given that one the full monty.”

The outburst led to a code violation from the chair umpire. A similar emotional moment happened during Wimbledon in 2024 against Francisco Comesana. After falling behind, Rublev struck his knee several times with his racket, showing again how intense his emotions can become during matches.

And of course, there have also been similar incidents in the past, when his frustration led to self-harm and caused bleeding during one of his matches.

Andrey Rublev bloodies knee smashing racket during the ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev has had several emotional moments on the court. One of the most shocking incidents happened during the ATP Finals in 2023. It showed how frustration sometimes takes control of the Russian star.

Rublev was facing Carlos Alcaraz in that match. The Spaniard won comfortably with a 7-5, 6-2 victory. However, the match became memorable for Rublev’s emotional reaction.

During the contest, Rublev became extremely frustrated. He repeatedly hit himself with his racket. The blows were so strong that they caused his left knee to bleed.

Earlier in the match, he had already smashed his racket on the court. That happened in the opening game of the second set. The frustration continued to grow as the match slipped away from him.

Later, Rublev missed an important shot. The mistake handed Alcaraz a break of serve. As he walked back to his chair, he began hitting himself again with the racket.

The situation became worrying for spectators. Rublev used a towel to wipe the blood from his knee. Even then, blood continued to trickle down his leg while he kept playing.

Eventually, he had to call a trainer for treatment. Despite the injury, he tried to continue the match. Afterward, he explained his emotions briefly. “It’s OK,” Rublev said of his knee. “I get disappointed and couldn’t manage.”

Another emotional moment came during the Paris Masters in 2024. Rublev lost 7-6, 7-6 to Francisco Cerundolo despite leading in both sets. His frustration appeared several times during that defeat.

After missing a key forehand at 5-3 in the first set, Rublev shouted toward the crowd. He yelled “shut up” at spectators sitting behind him in the Bercy Arena.

Earlier that year, he was also disqualified from the Dubai Open. The disqualification came after he screamed at a line judge. Later, during the French Open, he showed more frustration by spitting on the clay and kicking his chair.

Now, after another painful defeat and another moment of bloodshed, this incident adds to Rublev’s long list of emotional outbursts.

He will now look ahead and try to recover his focus. His next chance to bounce back will likely come at the Miami Open.