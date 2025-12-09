Andrey Rublev Earns ATP Humanitarian Honor After Impacting Lives of Ailing Children

With the ATP season concluded and players easing into exhibitions like the Miami Invitational, attention turns to the year-end honors. Among the standout recipients, Andrey Rublev shines brightest as he captures the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in the 2025 ATP Awards. The recognition celebrates the 28-year-old’s remarkable impact both within the sport and in the world beyond it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Andrey Rublev launched the Andrey Rublev Foundation in March 2024. Its goal is to provide support and resources to children facing serious illnesses. Throughout the 2025 season, he continued to expand the foundation’s work.

“I’m really happy to win the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award,” Rublev said in a video, accepting the award. “We’re really working hard to improve our Foundation. We’re learning, it’s something new for us. It’s only been two years, so to win this award means a lot. We’re going to keep growing the Foundation and do better and more things. Thank you so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, his foundation partnered with Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome. Rublev visited the hospital before the ATP Masters 1000 event. He spent time with medical staff and children undergoing treatment. He also brought gifts to the young patients.

On the foundation’s website, Rublev wrote about why this mission matters to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been so fortunate to play a professional sport for a living and have my health. There are so many children in need of financial support for critical medical needs and being able to help them is a huge privilege for me. I look forward to working with kids, their families and doctors and helping them face a brighter future because of the resources I am fortunate enough to provide.”

This is Rublev’s first Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. Many tennis legends have received the same honor. The list includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe. Arthur Ashe received the award himself in 1992, and the award was named after him in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It is the third ATP Award of Rublev’s career. He previously won Fans’ Favourite doubles team with Karen Khachanov in 2023. He also earned the Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2020.

Rublev added another trophy to his 2025 season by winning the title in Doha. He reached the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the US Open with a 34-25 record.

Beyond his achievements, Rublev has been open about his personal struggles. He has spoken about his battle with severe depression. His willingness to continue fighting through those challenges shows great strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrey Rublev opens up about his struggles with depression and burnout

Rublev once reached a career-high ranking of No. 5. Now he finds himself, like many former top players, trying to regain his best form. He did not qualify for Turin this year, making it one of the toughest seasons of his career. Still, Rublev says he takes some comfort knowing it was not as bad as his lowest moments.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, Rublev spoke honestly about his struggles. He said that after losing in the first round of Wimbledon last year, he felt he had no reason to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I feel much better. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I finally have a foundation. Six months ago I was going through the worst period of my life. After Wimbledon I had no reason to live. It sounds dramatic, but the thoughts in my head were destroying me. There was no more time for tennis. The problem was in me. I couldn’t handle it anymore,” said Rublev.

Rublev opened up further during a Mental Health Panel hosted by Tennis Canada. He even appeared there with fellow ATP star Casper Ruud during the Toronto Masters 1000 event this year.

He has also continued to voice his thoughts on different issues in the sport. Recently, he even called out an interviewer for asking a bizarre question after a long match.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite his personal battles, Rublev is now becoming known for his humanitarian efforts. His work off the court continues to grow, even as he deals with his own mental health challenges.

With a new season approaching, fans now wonder if Rublev can return to form and make deep runs at the Grand Slams next year.