Andrey Rublev Headlines Players’ Voice in 2026 Amid Growing Tensions With ATP

The ATP rang in the new year with a reset of its decision-making bodies. This included the Players’ Council, which gives players a direct voice and vote on key issues across the tour. Within the mix, Andrey Rublev found himself stepping into a prominent leadership role.

The Russian is set to headline the Players’ Voice for 202, alongside Nuno Borges, Pedro Martinez, and Zizou Bergs, giving the group strong representation from different parts of the tour.

The council is made up of four players from the top 50, two ranked between 51 and 100, two doubles specialists, three additional players, and one coach. Elected by their fellow players, council members are tasked with representing the player base and advising ATP management and the Board of Directors on tour-wide matters. For those who may have missed it, the council’s first meeting is set for Melbourne during the Australian summer swing.

Their 51-100 singles representatives are Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Mackenzie McDonald. On the doubles side, Andrea Vavassori represents players ranked inside the top 25, while Marcelo Arevalo covers the 1-50 range, ensuring doubles specialists also have a strong voice.

Rounding out the council are two at-large members, Jaume Munar and Zhang Zhizhen, who add further balance to the group. The council also includes Federico Ricci as the coach representative and former player Nicolas Pereira as the alumni delegate, reflecting the ATP’s aim to include experience and perspective from across the tennis world.