Andrey Rublev Leaves Close Friend Daniil Medvedev Uncomfortable With Move He Hates

For Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev has always been more than a rival; a constant source of support, their bond defined by emotional backing, playful banter, and moments like Rublev consoling him after his US Open heartbreak. But at the Monte Carlo Masters, that camaraderie took an unexpected turn. In a surprising twist, Rublev pulled off a move Medvedev openly dislikes, leaving his close friend visibly uncomfortable.

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At the ATP 1000 event, Andrey Rublev introduced a lighthearted segment called the “Rublev Long Hug Challenge,” where he surprised fellow players with long, unexpected hugs around the tennis village.

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During the segment, Rublev approached Daniil Medvedev and pulled him into a hug while cameras closely followed the moment. Medvedev, clearly uncomfortable, reacted instantly.

“You guys know I don’t like hugging.” His words summed up his discomfort as the cameras rolled.

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As Rublev continued the hug, Medvedev’s tense expression and direct glance into the camera made the moment even more amusing. Fans picked up on it immediately, turning the clip into a talking point filled with laughter.

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However, the segment did not begin with Medvedev. Rublev first approached Casper Ruud, setting the tone for what was to come.

Even while hugging, Ruud played along with the situation. Looking at the camera, he said, “All right, All right. I will give you a good hug,” making the moment feel both sweet and natural.

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Rublev then went searching for his next “victim,” as he jokingly called it. He soon found fellow Russian Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov reacted with surprise as the cameras appeared. “What is this? What’s happening?” he said, caught between confusion and laughter. Once he realized what was going on, he added, “Not too much on the Camera.” Rublev, staying true to the challenge, responded, “That’s the goal.”

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Beyond these playful moments, the bond between Rublev and Medvedev runs much deeper. The two have been close since their early days in Russia, with Medvedev even choosing the 27-year-old as a godfather to his children.

Their friendship dates back to childhood, when Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev first met as young players on the local circuit. What began as a competitive encounter slowly turned into one of the strongest bonds on tour.

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Rublev recalled facing Medvedev in a local tournament when they were just five or six years old. “I see the guy, a sleeveless T-shirt, only one racquet, and I say, ‘What is this? He’s in the quarterfinal with me? No chance I’m going to lose to him,’” he said, remembering his first impression.

Medvedev, however, had his own take on that early meeting. “I remember that he was going crazy after every lost point, just like me,” he said, before adding, “When I saw it, I knew I acted like this, but I was like, ‘Who is this guy? What’s wrong with him?’ That was pretty funny.”

The match itself was filled with emotion, especially for Rublev. “I lost the second set, and I remember I was crying in the bathroom to my mom, ‘What is this? I cannot beat this guy! How is it possible?’” he admitted, before concluding with a smile, “Since then, we were like, ‘We’re going to be best friends!’”

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And when it comes to hugs, Rublev has turned that warmth into his signature, building a reputation as one of the kindest souls on tour at the moment.

Andrey Rublev comforts a crying fan with warm embrace at the Italian Open

Back in 2023, Andrey Rublev was competing at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, where he progressed to the third round. His campaign on the court was steady, but what stood out even more was what he did off it.

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The Russian had a day off on Sunday and chose to spend it with young aspiring players. He took part in the tournament’s “Young Village” initiative, showing a different side of his personality.

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. Many also hoped for a chance to showcase their skills in front of the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters champion.

The kids took turns rallying with Rublev, creating a lively and memorable atmosphere. He stayed engaged throughout, encouraging them and keeping the energy positive.

After the session ended, Rublev continued to give his time. Known for going the extra mile, he patiently signed autographs and interacted with fans. One fan became overwhelmed after meeting her idol. She burst into tears right after sharing a hug with him, unable to contain her emotions.

Rublev immediately noticed and responded with care. The 28-year-old gave her another comforting embrace, making her day and leaving those around them deeply touched.

A similar moment had already highlighted his kindness back in 2022. At the La Caja Mágica stadium, Rublev was walking through the lobby when two young amateur players spotted him.

The girls were initially shy but eventually gathered the courage to ask for a picture. Rublev welcomed them warmly, took the photo, and stayed true to his reputation for kindness, while the video later surfaced on X, delighting fans as the girls reacted excitedly after he walked away.

Now, as he brings that same warmth to the Monte Carlo Masters this year, fans are eagerly watching what comes next for the Russian during the clay-court swing.