Mirra Andreeva is likely the WTA player closest to Andrey Rublev. While it has only been a few years since she started competing on the WTA Tour, the two compatriots have still developed a close bond. They even competed together in the mixed doubles event at the US Open earlier in August. Rublev has now revealed that he has a special nickname for Andreeva, which comes from a well-known work of fiction.

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Rublev revealed that he calls Andreeva ‘Malvina’, which was the name of a blue-haired doll from Alexei Tolstoy’s The Golden Key, or the Adventures of Buratino. The story is the Russian adaptation of Pinocchio. Rublev further stated that even though he is several years older than Andreeva, the two share jokes pretty often, which has helped them become close friends.

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“She’s Malvina. I look at her, and I see Malvina,” he told The Blueprint. “She’s such a kind, joyful, radiant, sunny, incredibly talented child who has already achieved so much and will achieve even more. Obviously, you watch her grow up from when she was tiny, and now she’s been on the tour for several years. There are always jokes between us, so of course, we’re close.”

Rublev also reflected on the mixed doubles run he had with Andreeva at the US Open. They delivered a solid performance at the event and made it to the semifinals. They first defeated Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori 1-4, 4-1, 11-9 before eliminating Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud with a 4-1, 4-5, 10-5 victory. The pair eventually got knocked out after suffering a 5-4, 3-5, 11-9 defeat to Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik.

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“It was obvious right away that the atmosphere would be great, so yes, I think we had a blast. On top of that, we managed to show a good level of play, even though neither Mirra nor I are doubles players. I have some great memories that I’ll definitely keep,” he added.

Zuma Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning her match against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_043.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549650

This was the first time Andreeva and Rublev played doubles together, so it was quite an impressive performance. Neither of them plays the format regularly, and their main focus is generally on singles competitions. However, unlike Andreeva, Rublev does have experience playing mixed doubles. He clinched Gold while competing in the format alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

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While Rublev certainly enjoyed playing with Andreeva at the US Open, the latter felt much the same. Describing the moment as a “dream come true”, the 19-year-old admitted that not only is Rublev her favorite player, but she also revealed that she used to have a crush on him.

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Mirra Andreeva opened up about having feelings for Andrey Rublev

“I never said anything, I never told him either, but I had a little crush on him,” she said after the pair defeated Errani and Vavassori. “So, it’s like a dream come true to play with my favorite player. I’m very happy that we were able to play together, to get the win together, and create so many great memories. So, I’m super happy to play by his side.”

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Rublev hugged Andreeva almost immediately after the confession, which resulted in huge cheers for the duo at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The World No. 23 further credited the youngster with playing a key role in their victory and helping them win all the important points.

“I’m very lucky I had Mirra. She was winning all the important points. When you have a partner like this, it’s the easiest job for me—don’t miss,” he had said.

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Although the two had an impressive campaign at the US Open, they haven’t played mixed doubles since. While Rublev did participate in a men’s doubles draw with Karen Khachanov at the China Open, Andreeva has been solely focused on singles competition.

She was scheduled to play the women’s doubles draw alongside Anna Kalinskaya in Beijing, but the pair eventually withdrew from the event. Though the reason behind their decision remains unclear, it was suspected that Kalinskaya was dealing with an illness at the time. She even retired while trailing 6-7, 6-4, 3-0 against Qinwen Zheng in her opening clash at the China Open.