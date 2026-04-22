Andy Murray Admits True Feelings on 6 Months Stint With Novak Djokovic: “He Probably Learnt Nothing”

Born just a week apart, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have always had that natural connection. But their story really picked up when they first played each other at 11, something that quietly set the tone for both a close friendship and a fierce rivalry. As the years went by, they didn’t just stay good friends, they also kept running into each other on the biggest stages, facing off in multiple Grand Slam finals.

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So when Murray retired in 2024, it hit a little differently, with Djokovic looking back on all those “incredible encounters” they shared. And just when it felt like that chapter had closed, the two found themselves on the same side for a change, with Murray stepping in as Djokovic’s coach. Now, a year after that six months long stint ended, the Brit has shared a few honest thoughts about what it was really like working with his old rival.

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“He probably learned nothing [from me],” Murray quipped in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, delivering the remark with his trademark dry humor. He quickly shifted tone, adding more seriously, “No, I learned a lot, and honestly, I would coach again, but probably not right now.”

Murray made it clear that lifestyle played a major role in that decision, especially after years of relentless travel on tour. “I’ve had a few opportunities to coach, but I don’t really want to do loads of travelling right now unless it’s with my family.”

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The history between Murray and Djokovic runs deep, shaped by one of the defining rivalries of their generation. They faced each other 36 times, with Murray winning 11 of those encounters, including eight victories in finals.

However, the rivalry also brought heartbreak, as the Brit lost five Grand Slam finals to Djokovic during an era dominated by the Big Three. That long-standing battle meant Murray already had a deep understanding of the Serbian’s game before stepping into a coaching role.

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“I knew lots about Novak’s game. I played against him for years and studied his game.” He found it revealing to observe Djokovic from the inside rather than across the net.

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“It was interesting to see what his day-to-day looked like in comparison to what I might have been doing and how those things differ.” One of the biggest takeaways for Murray came from communication and how a coach connects with a player.

“From a coaching perspective, it’s about how you communicate your message to the player that you’re working with and how to listen to them,” he said. He linked that growth to his personal life as well, especially the impact of being a parent.

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“I really think that having kids has helped me with that – learning to be more understanding and seeing something from another person’s point of view and perspective.” Murray also spoke about the shift in mindset required when moving from player to coach.

“When you’re the focal point as a player, all the team are working for you, whereas when you’re part of a coaching team, you’re a small part of that, trying to help an individual do the best they can.” The experience also exposed areas where he felt he needed to improve.

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“You understand your flaws because you’re getting thrown in the deep end working with someone as great as he is, so it shows up on some of the things you probably need to improve on as well if you want to be a great coach.”

During this coaching period, Djokovic’s struggles on court became increasingly evident. The 24-time Grand Slam champion endured a difficult run, entering seven tournaments but reaching only one final.

That final came at the Miami Open last year, where he lost in straight sets to Jakub Mensik. Outside of that, Djokovic suffered four first-match exits and reached the quarterfinals just three times.

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One of his final appearances with Murray in his corner came at the Madrid Open. There, he was defeated by Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite that difficult phase, the Serb’s results after the split showed signs of recovery and resilience. He reached the semifinals at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

He also finished as runner-up at the Australian Open final this year, proving he remains a force. And Murray continues to believe in Djokovic’s ability to extend his legacy even further.

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Andy Murray backs Novak Djokovic to win 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic has already secured more Grand Slam singles titles than any player in the Open Era, yet the conversation around a 25th major continues to grow louder.

Much of that focus is tied to surpassing Margaret Court’s long-standing record, a milestone that would further cement his legacy. At 38, the margins have tightened, and last season reflected that shift as Djokovic failed to reach a Grand Slam final.

However, he reminded everyone of his enduring quality by returning to the final at the Australian Open in January. That run included a significant victory over Jannik Sinner before he ultimately fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

When asked about Djokovic’s chances, Andy Murray offered a measured yet optimistic view. “I think that he can,” said Murray, backing his former rival’s ability to reach another historic milestone.

He also explained the physical and strategic challenges that come with competing at this stage of a career.

“The difficulty is when you get to the age that he’s at, if you play too much tennis, you risk injury, or not being fresh for the majors, but then if you’re not competing enough and your body is not match-hardened and ready to play seven matches across two weeks, it is also very difficult physically.”

Murray pointed to the fine margins Djokovic must now manage across a demanding calendar. “Last year, he made the semifinals of all four majors, but definitely had three injuries across those events, and that’s the balancing act.”

He emphasized that success now depends on precision in preparation rather than sheer volume of matches.

“It has to be perfect preparation with enough match play and enough training, but you could see at the Australian Open with the results that he had, beating Alcaraz last year and beating Sinner this year, that he still has the potential to do it.”

With their coaching chapter now closed on a strategic note, attention quietly shifts to when Murray might step back into that role again in the future.