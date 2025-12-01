Andy Murray Finally Admits the Truth Behind His Battles With Roger Federer

When Andy Murray looks back at his career, there are certain matches that stay with him. One such match is his five-set battle with Roger Federer at the 2013 Australian Open semifinal. The intensity, the quality, and the pressure of facing Federer at his peak created a contest that still stands out today. And recently, Murray shared what it really took to pull off that win.

Just recently, on The Tennis Podcast, Catherine, David, and Matt had a wide-ranging chat with former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. At one point, they asked him about that famous Australian Open and his rivalry with Federer specifically. What he said next gave a rare look into the strategy behind a victory.

“Yeah, so I watched him like loads when I was growing up,” Murray said. “I used to took notes from watching matches on watch matches of him on Sky. I had an injury when I was uh 15… I didn’t play for, like, six months, and you know, I really enjoyed watching him (Federer). Like, I loved watching him play, but I also, like, felt like I knew again. This is where it’s, like, from a strategical point of view, I felt like I knew how to play against him.”

It was one of his biggest wins; he won that semi-final in a five-set battle: 6‑4, 6‑7 (5), 6‑3, 6‑7 (2), 6‑2, advancing to the final of the tournament and scoring his first-ever Grand Slam victory over Federer.

Of course, having a plan doesn’t always make it easy. Federer is one of the toughest opponents in modern tennis. Still, Murray’s clear strategy gave him an edge early in their matchups. He admitted some matches didn’t go his way, and overall, he lost more than he won against Federer, but the battles were always intense.

Andy Murray also opened up about the mental side of facing Federer. Part of the challenge was “nerves.” Roger had already won multiple majors; he hadn’t won one yet.

As he puts it, “I would feel going into those matches and the pressure that I would feel. Obviously, he would have felt that too… on the court, whereas you know he had this aura about him, and you know was always sort of described as you know he’s the best tennis player of all time that to overcome him.” That mindset shaped every encounter.

The fierce Roger Federer – Andy Murray battles

Even now, years after both have retired, their rivalry remains unforgettable. Well, Federer and Andy Murray faced off 25 times in their careers, with the Swiss maestro winning 14 matches and Murray taking 11. However, most of their battles were on hard courts, where Federer led 12-10, while on grass, Federer was ahead 2-1. Interestingly, they never met on clay at the main ATP Tour level.

Their first clash was way back in 2005 at the Bangkok Open final. Federer won 6-3, 7-5, and Murray was still figuring things out. But over the next few years, Andy Murray got stronger and started giving Federer some real challenges. Between 2006 and 2008, his defense, powerful backhand, and smart shot placement helped him steal a few wins, especially in smaller tournaments.

Even so, Federer usually had the upper hand in the big moments, like Grand Slams. They met six times in majors, and Federer won five of those matches. Later on, Federer got even tougher. From 2014 to 2015, he won five in a row, including their last meeting at the 2015 Cincinnati Open, which he won 6-4, 7-6. Still, Murray always made him fight for every point.

By the time Federer retired in 2022, their rivalry had given tennis fans so many memorable moments. Federer may have had more wins, but Andy Murray’s victories were just as impressive.