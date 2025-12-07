Andy Murray Gets Brutally Honest on Life After Tennis: “I Don’t Miss It”

Andy Murray officially retired, marking the end of an incredible journey in one of the most resilient and celebrated careers in British sports history. So, after going pro in 2005, Murray really made a name for himself and joined the legendary ‘Big Four’ in men’s tennis. He picked up three Grand Slam singles titles along the way—first the US Open in 2012, then Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

His career highlights really show his relentless drive: he hit the world No. 1 ranking in 2016 and made history as the only player, male or female, to snag two Olympic singles gold medals in 2012 and 2016. He made his last professional appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he decided to represent Team GB one final time before hanging up his boots for good.

Now that he’s been retired for months, Andy Murray has shared an honest and uplifting view on what life is like after tennis. As reported by journalist Scott Barclay on X, shared a surprising sentiment about his life after retirement, stating, “I don’t play tennis now for enjoyment, and I’m really happy about that.” This statement shows a deep and calm change in who he is.

He said, “I feel like my purpose has changed. I was very focused on my tennis career, and now all of that attention goes into my family and my children.” Murray has taken that same relentless drive that helped him win Grand Slam titles and shifted it to things like the school run, family birthdays, and everyday life at home.

He shows he’s content by saying, “So I don’t have any urge to go on the tennis court right now; I don’t miss it. And I think that’s a really positive thing.” He’s found a new purpose in the everyday, sometimes humbling, routines of being a full-time father. Murray, married to Kim Sears and a dad to four little ones, is now the one doing the daily school drop-offs and pick-ups. He’s recognized that this big change in life needed some time to adjust, especially for his oldest daughter, Sophia, who felt a bit embarrassed at first by having her famous dad around all the time at school.

Murray really values this deep connection with family life. Well, Murray’s life after retirement shows us an athlete who’s really found happiness not by trying to relive his glory days, but by enjoying a calm and down-to-earth present. And recently, the Brit shared a memory from his career.

Andy Murray on his battles with Roger Federer

When Andy Murray thinks about his career, there are definitely some matches that stick in his mind. One memorable match is his five-set showdown with Roger Federer at the 2013 Australian Open semifinal. “Yeah, so I watched him like loads when I was growing up,” Murray said about the Swiss tennis legend.

“I used to took notes from watching matches on watch matches of him on Sky. I had an injury when I was uh 15… I didn’t play for, like, six months, and you know, I really enjoyed watching him (Federer). Like, I loved watching him play, but I also, like, felt like I knew again. This is where it’s, like, from a strategical point of view, I felt like I knew how to play against him.”

He really pulled off one of his biggest wins in that semi-final, going through a tough five-set match: 6‑4, 6‑7 (5), 6‑3, 6‑7 (2), 6‑2. That victory not only took him to the final of the tournament but also marked his first-ever Grand Slam win against Federer. Murray shared his thoughts on the mental aspect of going up against Federer.

“I would feel going into those matches and the pressure that I would feel. Obviously, he would have felt that too… on the court, whereas you know he had this aura about him, and you know was always sort of described as you know he’s the best tennis player of all time that to overcome him,” the Brit said. Absolutely, that mindset really played a big role in shaping his tennis career.