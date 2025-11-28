Andy Murray Hints at a Bold New Coaching Chapter After Stepping Away From Tennis

Andy Murray’s tried the whole coaching thing before. Late last season, Novak Djokovic went titleless and only reached the Australian Open semifinals, his best run with Murray on his team. But within six months, their partnership ended as Djokovic sought a fresh start after a rough beginning to the season. With that chapter closed, Murray now appears ready to try his hand at coaching again. But it’s not in the way you would think.

Just yesterday, Murray appeared in an interview looking far more relaxed than he ever did at post-match press conferences. Since hanging up his racket, the former British star has shared plenty on social media about enjoying other sports, especially golf. So when asked if he was considering a new adventure in the golf world, he responded with a clear sense of enthusiasm.

Andy Murray has turned into a full-on golf fanatic in retirement, and he’s not shy about poking fun at his own game. Floating the idea of a new coaching chapter he said, “I love golf, and if you are passionate about a sport, I think that being with a great player in his most important moments would be a fantastic job. If you work with an elite player, you can help with decisions, with strategy. It would be a wonderful position.”

Murray has even teed it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside top golf pros, including Ryder Cup winners Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre, as well as Eddie Pepperell. But not every moment has gone smoothly; on Friday, he nearly whiffed a bunker shot.

Murray laughed off his golf slip-up by reposting the clip on Instagram and joking, “I know I know I’m terrible at golf 🤣🤣.”

He later explained in a Golf Channel interview that the experience has been special, saying it’s been great for an amateur to play alongside top golfers and that the pros have been incredibly patient. Even with the bunker mishap, Andy Murray has shown flashes of skill, sinking long putts in tough conditions.

More than a year into retirement, he looks completely at ease in his new hobby. And while he’s far from a golf pro, he also doesn’t seem entirely uninterested in returning to tennis coaching.

Andy Murray sets his sights on coaching the next generation

In an interview with The Tennis Mentor a few months ago, Andy Murray opened up about his coaching debut with Novak Djokovic and what he learned from the experience.

The 38-year-old explained that coaching exposed both his strengths and weaknesses, noting that the role is very different from being a player. He shared that working with someone at Djokovic’s level highlighted areas where he wasn’t as confident, especially on the technical side. Murray admitted that “Novak was looking for a lot of technical feedback,” and that it wasn’t something he felt completely comfortable giving.

Because of that, Murray believes his experience might be more valuable for younger players, where he can provide more guidance. He added that coaches who work with juniors are often stronger at teaching technique, since players on the pro tour don’t need major changes, just small adjustments. Murray further said that if he ever coaches again, he’d want to “learn from someone who’s very good at that” so he can grow in that area.

As for Djokovic, he acknowledged that the results of their partnership weren’t what either of them expected. Still, their split was a mutual decision, and Djokovic made it clear they continue to have a positive relationship.