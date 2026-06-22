Andy Murray Makes Feelings Clear Over Journalist’s $100K-a-Week Novak Djokovic Claim

After announcing his retirement in August of 2024, Andy Murray went on to take up a short-term coaching partnership with Novak Djokovic in November. Though the exact amount that Djokovic paid Murray for coaching was never publicly disclosed, journalist Frédéric Verdier claimed that the Serb paid Murray $100k per week for coaching.

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If this were to be true, then it means that Murray would have made approximately $2.4 million from his six-month stint with Djokovic that came to an end in May of 2025, just days before the French Open. However, Murray, after learning about this claim, had a hilarious take on the matter.

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“I’ve read a few lies over the years, but this is for sure top 5,” he wrote under an Instagram post.

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While Murray used his classic sense of humor to trash the claim, Djokovic has never disclosed the amount he pays for coaching, as was the case with Murray.

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Their partnership, however, was a buzzing conversation in the tennis world, as the two rivals joined forces. However, it didn’t meet the expectations. The 24-time Grand Slam champion came close at the Australian Open but failed to win any titles under Murray’s guidance.

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Djokovic faced multiple first-round exits under Murray. He would get eliminated in the opening round at both the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters. These were the final two tournaments where Murray was in the team. The Brit received multiple coaching offers after his stint with Djokovic came to an end, but he decided to turn them all down.

“After I stopped working with Novak (Djokovic), I had several opportunities to return to coaching,” he told the BBC. “I had no desire to be constantly on the move and away from my family. It’s not that I didn’t like coaching, but I just didn’t enjoy it any more than staying home with my family.”

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However, Murray would eventually get back to coaching after Jack Draper approached him before the ongoing grass-court season. The latter is considered one of the most exciting British talents in tennis as of current, so it wasn’t a surprise that Murray wanted to coach him.

Andy Murray opens up on coaching Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon

The three-time Grand Slam champion would join Draper’s team last month as a replacement for Jamie Delgado. And the former World No. 1 certainly seems to be enjoying his time with the 24-year-old and is optimistic that he will make a strong return to the court.

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“When Jack (Draper) approached me, I thought about it, talked to my wife, and told Jack that I would be happy to help him. I think Jack is a brilliant player. There is no doubt that when he returns to the court, he will perform well and win matches at the highest level. But for now, the objective is to help him find consistency in his performances,” Murray stated.

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Draper had also expressed his admiration for Murray as he opened up about the newly-formed partnership. He remarked that the latter has been extremely supportive of him amid his injury struggles and has helped him regain his confidence.

Draper is all set to return to the court after two months of absence. He will be participating in the Eastbourne Open and will be taking on lucky loser Marcos Giron in the opening round on Monday.

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Giron has been given a place in the main draw following Brandon Nakashima’s unexpected withdrawal from the event. Draper has a 3-0 lead over the American in the H2H record and will be aiming to extend his unbeaten streak with the upcoming match.