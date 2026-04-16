Andy Murray’s Brother Calls Time on 36-Year Tennis Journey

Tennis in 2026 feels less like a celebration and more like a slow, aching farewell, as a generation watches its heroes disappear one by one from the court they once owned. With Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils already nearing their final bows, the silence they leave behind grows heavier. Now, Jamie Murray, former Doubles World No. 1 and brother of Andy Murray, begins his last goodbye, closing a chapter that once felt endless.

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Jamie Murray brought an emotional close to his career, sharing a heartfelt message that reflected both gratitude and acceptance. “My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years,” the seven-time major champion wrote in an Instagram post.

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He reflected on the life the sport had given him. “I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me.”

Murray then turned to those closest to him. “Thanks, Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis, and Thomas, for all your incredible support, efforts, and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game.”

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His gratitude extended far beyond his inner circle. “For everybody else that’s helped/supported me – I appreciate all of you!” And then came a line that carried both excitement and finality. “Excited to enter the real world!”

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At 40, Murray leaves behind a decorated career. He won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles at the Australian Open and the US Open.

His rise to World No. 1 in ATP doubles came after his triumph at the Australian Open in 2016, where he partnered Bruno Soares. That victory marked a defining moment in his journey.

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Over the years, Murray collected 34 ATP doubles titles with multiple partners. Among them was his younger brother, Andy Murray, with whom he shared some of his most memorable moments.

He also found success outside the main tour. Murray claimed an ATP Challenger title and added two ITF World Tennis Tour doubles titles alongside Ross Hutchins, now the ITF CEO.

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One of the most iconic chapters of his career came in 2015. He played a key role in helping Great Britain win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936.

In the final against Belgium in Ghent, Jamie and Andy Murray combined for a crucial doubles win. They defeated Steve Darcis and David Goffin to give Great Britain a 2-1 lead heading into the reverse singles.

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Across his Davis Cup career from 2007 to 2019, Murray represented his nation in 20 ties. He compiled a 14-7 record across singles and doubles, with most of his success coming in doubles, where he won 14 of 20 matches.

His final professional appearance came at the 2025 US Open. Partnering with Ivan Dodig, he exited in the opening round against Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

Murray’s achievements also extended into mixed doubles. He won five Grand Slam mixed doubles titles alongside Jelena Jankovic, Martina Hingis, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

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He also carried his experience onto the Olympic stage. Murray represented Great Britain at four consecutive Olympic Games, beginning with Beijing 2008.

Looking back, he expressed complete peace with his journey. “I played for 20 years at the top level and feel privileged for what I was able to do and experience on the court – I don’t have any regrets,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“I had a lot of amazing opportunities, and now it’s on to something new.”

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As he steps away from the sport, the moment is both personal and shared. His brother Andy Murray also offered heartfelt words, closing the chapter on a story that was as much about family as it was about tennis.

Andy Murray shares emotional message after brother’s retirement

Jamie Murray and Andy Murray have shared a bond shaped by both rivalry and deep respect over the years. Their relationship has not been without tension, but it has always been grounded in honesty.

There were moments when that honesty played out publicly. Jamie once criticised Andy’s late withdrawal from a 2008 Davis Cup tie in Argentina, while Andy expressed frustration when Jamie slept through his alarm and suffered heatstroke at the 2014 Australian Open.

Despite those disagreements, there has never been jealousy between them. Instead, their connection has been defined by mutual admiration and a shared journey through the sport.

That affection became even more visible after Jamie announced his retirement. Andy responded with an emotional tribute, sharing a heartfelt message through the Lawn Tennis Association on X.

“Jamie, I’m not sure what I loved more when we were kids,” Andy said. “Being on court with you, or winding you up. I know the way we pushed each other helped us both go as far as we did.”

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Their journey began early. Jamie played his first tour-level match 20 years ago in Nottingham alongside Andy, who was just 19 at the time, marking the start of a long and meaningful partnership.

Over the years, they competed together regularly. The brothers won two tour-level titles as a team, lifting trophies in Tokyo in 2010 and Valencia in 2011.

“Looking back, so many of the moments that mean the most to be on court, we were out there together,” Andy shared. “Our first Olympics in Beijing, winning the Davis Cup. All those ties back in Scotland.”

Andy, known primarily for his singles achievements, also shared one of his most emotional moments with Jamie. He played one of his final professional matches alongside his brother on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

“I’ll always owe you for that final match on Centre Court,” he added. “And then everything to share that with you. Now, it’s your turn to call it a day. I know you’re ready. I just hope you know how proud we all are of you. Jamie Murray, Grand Slam Champion, Davis Cup winner, Olympian, World No. 1, partner, brother, very average golfer. Enjoy retirement from your number one fan, Andy.”

Tributes poured in from across the tennis world for Jamie Murray, reflecting the respect he earned throughout his career. Boris Becker wrote, “Congratulations Jamie for an outstanding career! Now smell the roses 🌹…” as the sport bids farewell to one of its finest doubles specialists.

As he steps away from playing, Murray now prepares for a new chapter as tournament director at the HSBC Championships, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable era in British tennis history.