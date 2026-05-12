Andy Murray Set to Return to Tennis as a Coach at the Wimbledon a Year After Novak Djokovic Split

Less than six months after playing his final match at Wimbledon, Sir Andy Murray was back at the courts he knows best, not as a player, but as coach to Novak Djokovic. It was a partnership that drew plenty of attention, though it didn’t quite deliver the results many expected. Hence, Murray and Djokovic went their separate ways in May 2025 after a short spell together. Now, less than a year later, the Brit is stepping into the coaching role once again, joining Jack Draper‘s team for the upcoming grass-court season.

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Draper, who has already been ruled out of the French Open due to a knee tendon injury, has decided to end his six-month partnership with Jamie Delgado. The British No. 2 thanked Delgado for guiding him for the past six months and described him as a “world-class” coach in a heartfelt message.

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“I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months. He is a world-class coach and a great man,” he said in a statement.

Draper further announced that Murray will be joining his coaching team on interim basis and will guide him throughout the grass swing. He will also be supported by a team from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

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“In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA, with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass-court season,” he added.

Having joined the team when Draper was placed at No. 9 on the rankings, Delgado was expected to help him reach the top five. However, a decline in results and absence due to injury has seen the Brit fall down to No. 50.

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Additionally, Draper only worked with Delgado in four tournaments this season due to injury issues. The 24-year-old had remained out of action for six months after last year’s US Open because of a bruised humerus bone in his serving arm.

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Since making his return to the tour with the Dubai Championships in February, Draper has only been able to play eight matches due to fitness problems. His last appearance had come at the Barcelona Open last month where he was forced to retire during the third set of his first-round clash against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

That ended up being the only match Jack Draper played during the clay-court swing, and he is now expected to return only once the grass season begins.

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He’ll be hoping things turn around with the three-time Grand Slam champion now in his corner. Murray, after all, built much of his success on grass and won Wimbledon Championships twice, making him one of Britain’s most accomplished players on the surface.

Notably, Murray’s appointment as Draper’s coach surprised many. This includes his brother, Jamie Murray who didn’t know anything about the partnership until it got announced.

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Jamie Murray reacts to Andy Murray’s return to coaching

Reacting to the news, Jamie revealed that Andy had met Draper recently, but he didn’t know the reason behind their meeting. He also expressed his disappointment over Delgado’s early exit from the coaching team.

“I knew they met the other day, but I thought that was maybe to talk about getting back on court. I don’t know the situation with Jamie Delgado. It seems that he will no longer be a part of the team, which is disappointing for him. He was there for six months, and Jack hardly hit a ball. I don’t know any more than that. It seems that Andy has gotten the bag for grass-court season and we’ll see what happens,” Jamie said on Sky Sports.

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Having made significant changes to the coaching team, Jamie pointed out that Draper’s main priority now will be to regain his fitness as soon as possible and begin the grass swing on a positive note.

“I think first and foremost for Jack that he needs to get fit and get himself back on the court and compete. He has a few weeks to prepare for the grass-court season, get his body right and start at Queens,” he added.

Murray’s coaching stint with Draper is expected to start with the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club. The tournament will begin from June 15 and will likely see Draper return to the court after spending more than two months on the sidelines.