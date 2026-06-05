Andy Murray Takes Up on a New Role Years After Tennis Retirement

Andy Murray has spent the majority of his adult life letting his tennis speak for itself. Three Grand Slam titles, two Wimbledon championships, an Olympic gold medal, and a world number one ranking. Years of press conferences introduced the world to the competitor but never to the man, which is about to change very soon.

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Channel 4 has commissioned an untitled documentary series that will follow Murray and his wife, Kim Sears, as they navigate life after tennis. It is produced by Rogan Productions, which has made films about Nelson Mandela, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and Mark Zuckerberg. So far, it appears to be unlike anything Andy Murray has previously agreed to. Filming has already been completed, and the film is expected to be released soon.

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The Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane, Scotland, serves as the series’ centerpiece. Murray purchased the five-star Victorian estate in 2013 for £1.8 million, the same year he won his first Wimbledon title. Two years later, he and Kim celebrated their wedding reception there.

The hotel has been closed since January 2026 to undergo a major renovation, which includes two new glass-fronted restaurants, three new suites, and a wellness cottage. Cromlix is among The Times’ Best 100 Places to Stay in the UK, thanks to the magnificent renovation project led by Kim. Murray is also repositioning it as an elite eatery as well.

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“Andy is a sports star who has only allowed glimpses of his life beyond the tennis court, so this is a major shift for him,” one TV insider told The Sun. “It will see him as more of a family man, a husband, and a business owner, as well as the more light-hearted, humorous bloke many of his close pals and fellow tennis stars know him to be.”

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All four of the couple’s children, Sophia, Edie, Teddy, and Lola, are expected to appear in the show. Their youngest was born following Murray’s hip surgery in 2019, which threatened to end his career and shaped its final chapter. Throughout the proceedings, his family has largely avoided the spotlight, which this series will change.

His dry wit was alluded to previously when he appeared on an episode of Outnumbered for Comic Relief in 2011.

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The man who coached Djokovic is now coaching Draper

Murray has kept himself remarkably busy since he retired from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he reached the doubles quarterfinals with his brother Jamie in an emotional farewell. In November 2024, he began his post-retirement career by joining Novak Djokovic’s coaching staff. It spanned six months and four tournaments. Djokovic said he could not get more from the partnership. Murray said he was not sure coaching was for him. They parted ways in May 2025, with mutual respect but little resolution.

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Then Jack Draper got in touch. Draper, 24, who is ranked in the top five, has announced Murray as a member of his coaching staff for the 2026 grass court season, following his departure from Jamie Delgado. It is an obvious fit.

Murray was Draper’s childhood idol. He has referred to him as the player who convinced him that a British man could win Wimbledon. Murray is now in his corner for the tournament, which he won twice, at the site where a statue of him is being constructed.

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“Andy has given me an amazing amount of feedback and advice over the years,” Draper said. “I know he’s right there for me if I need him anytime.” Murray, for his part, told BBC Sport he would return to coaching “at some stage.” Draper may be the answer to when.

The documentary is situated in the midst of all of this. A hotel in Scotland is undergoing renovation. A grass-based coaching position. Wimbledon is a few weeks away. Andy Murray has spent the last two years discovering himself outside of tennis. The cameras are about to determine whether he knows the answer.