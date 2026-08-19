“Shouldn’t Have to Win”- Andy Roddick Clarifies Stance After Laughing at Iga Swiatek’s Speech

Iga Swiatek‘s comments on her detractors after the Pole’s win in Toronto have caught the attention of a lot of the tennis community and were a small point of discussion on Andy Roddick‘s podcast as well. However, the former World No.1 had to issue a clarifying statement after Roddick and his co-host, Jon Wertheim, laughed at the Pole’s comments.

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“It’s great to see Iga defend herself and clap back when the criticism crosses the line. She’s dealt with an unfair amount of scrutiny, which is something we’ve been vocal about- the media can be unfair and cruel and players have every right to call it out,” replied Roddick on YouTube comments. “The laughter was never at Iga or what she’s been through. We’re firmly in her corner, and we love seeing her use her voice and stand up for herself. Thank you for providing a broader explanation and for being here with us!”

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There was another fan who echoed similar sentiments as well, to whom Roddick issued a clarification as well.

“Thank you for the comment. Just to be clear, the laughter wasn’t directed at Iga or meant to diminish what she said. We have enormous respect for Iga, and we’re glad she used that moment to call out the unfair judgment and hate that athletes are expected to absorb,” said Roddick in his reply. “We’ve been outspoken on Served about how unfair the scrutiny around Iga has been, particularly when it comes to her emotions and every decision she makes. She shouldn’t have to win a trophy to earn grace or prove the critics wrong. Her message in Toronto mattered, and we’re happy she said it.”

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However, if one were to listen to the show, there’s no merit to the argument that the laugh shared by Roddick and Wertheim was derogatory towards the Pole; rather, they were marveling at Swiatek’s guts for calling out her critics. The discussion also covered the Pole’s chances at the US Open, which had increased significantly following her title win in Toronto. However, fans were eager to point out the tough situation Swiatek was facing in recent months.

There had been a lot of criticism of Swiatek over her form this year, most of it coming from her home media in Poland. However, the situation worsened when a veteran Polish psychologist made some scathing remarks about the Pole, prompting her to respond to her critics after the win.

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There was cause for concern, as Swiatek had a very modest 23-12 win-loss record ahead of Toronto, and had one semifinal appearance for the season. What was even more eye-catching was that the Pole looked agitated on court when things were not going her way, which was spotted in her recent loss against Alexandra Eala at Wimbledon.

However, fortunes change quickly in tennis, as the former World No.1 is now on an eight-match winning streak and looks in great form heading into the Cincinnati Open.

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Iga Swiatek on an Eight-Match Win Streak Ahead of the US Open

Having won the title in Toronto and winning her first two matches at Cincinnati, Swiatek is on a commendable eight-match win streak during a vital part of the season. Now, as far as win streaks are concerned, the Pole has been involved in winning streaks of more than 35 matches at her peak in 2022, but it is the circumstances under which the current one has come that make it significant.

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Along with struggling with her emotions on the court, Swiatek was finding it tough on the court with her game style, stuck between her clay-based topspin game and a faster game style with flatter groundstrokes. Along with that, the Pole had lost her ability to run away with leads, which made her a formidable No.1 even a few years ago.

However, in her run in Toronto, Swiatek beat the likes of Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk in intense three-set battles. The Pole had struggled against the Ukrainian duo this season, especially in trying to play fast and aggressively with them. This time in Canada, she managed to regain her defensive grit on the court, outlasting both opponents and showing glimpses of her dominant self in the straight-set win over Elena Rybakina.

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Swiatek has started her campaign in Cincinnati with wins over Emiliana Arango and Maria Sakkari and will now face Diane Parry. Ranked 5th on the live rankings, the Pole needs yet another deep run in Cincinnati as she is the defending champion. However, an early exit might see her get out of the Top 10.