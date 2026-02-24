Andy Roddick Confirms Return to Wimbledon and US Open in Exciting New Role

Former tennis player Andy Roddick speaks during the International Tennis Hall of Fame ring presentation ceremony before a semifinal match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 7, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20180907112 JOHNxANGELILLO

For the first time in over a decade, Andy Roddick is heading back to tennis’ biggest stages, but this time, with a microphone instead of a racquet. Recently, ESPN announced a multi-year agreement with the 2003 US Open champion and former World No. 1, confirming that Roddick will join its broadcast team beginning in 2026.

He will serve as an analyst across both match and studio coverage at Wimbledon and the US Open, starting in 2026. The move marks a significant return for Roddick, who retired from professional tennis in 2012 after a 13-year career that saw him win 32 ATP singles titles and reach four Grand Slam finals.

A three-time Wimbledon finalist (2004, 2005, 2009) and 2006 US Open runner-up, he was a fixture inside the top 10 for nine straight seasons from 2002 to 2010. He also played a pivotal role in leading the United States to the 2007 Davis Cup title before earning induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

Though Roddick largely stayed away from traditional broadcasting after retirement, he impressed during guest stints – most notably with the BBC at Wimbledon in 2015. His sharp analysis and candid delivery made him a natural fit for television, even if he chose to keep a relatively low profile in the years that followed.

That changed in 2024 when he launched Served with Andy Roddick, a podcast produced under Served Media, the company he co-founded with veteran producer Michael Hayden. The show quickly built momentum, amassing nearly 200,000 YouTube subscribers and expanding its reach through distribution deals, including with the Vox Media Podcast Network. By late 2025, the podcast had reportedly generated over $2 million in annual revenue – a sign of Roddick’s growing presence in the media space.

Now, ESPN has secured that voice for its marquee tennis events. While sharing thoughts about Roddick’s inclusion in the team, Linda Schulz, the ESPN Vice President of Production, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the team. ESPN has long led the way in delivering in-depth tennis analysis, and with several recent talent additions, we’ve further strengthened our coverage. Andy brings a distinctive, energetic, and highly relevant voice that will elevate both our studio and match coverage.”

After more than a decade away from the Grand Slam spotlight, Andy Roddick also addressed his return in this new role with characteristic honesty. What did he say on this, though?

Andy Roddick shares excitement about his new role with ESPN

Andy Roddick is heading back to the Grand Slam spotlight… this time with a headset on. Speaking about the move, Roddick didn’t hide his enthusiasm. “Simply, I’m always just a massive fan of tennis. I’m very excited to join the ESPN tennis team and look forward to covering the two biggest tournaments in the world,” he said.

The announcement comes as ESPN reshapes its tennis coverage. The network recently revamped its Australian Open roster, with longtime analysts Pam Shriver, Brad Gilbert, and Darren Cahill no longer part of the team. Newer voices like Chris Eubanks and CoCo Vandeweghe were included in the lineup. Adding Roddick to the mix for Wimbledon and the US Open is widely viewed within the industry as a major signing.

Roddick, the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2003 US Open, has carved out a strong second career in media since retiring in 2012. His podcast, Served with Andy Roddick, has earned praise for its candid conversations and sharp analysis, helping him build a fresh connection with modern tennis audiences.

The decision also drew praise from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. Responding to ESPN’s announcement, Murray wrote, “This is a great deal for tennis. Andy is absolutely brilliant on his podcast. Great knowledge of the game, well researched, speaks well, loves tennis, good fun, enjoys a debate, and my god, tennis needs way more of that on its broadcasts.”

It’s high praise from a longtime rival, and one that reflects Roddick’s growing influence in the media landscape. Roddick is no stranger to television. Shortly after retirement, he joined Fox Sports in 2013 as a co-host for FOX Sports Live, spending two years with the network before stepping away in 2015. While he largely avoided full-time broadcasting roles after that, his recent podcast success has put him back at the center of tennis conversations.

Now, with Wimbledon and the US Open on his calendar once again, Andy Roddick’s return signals more than nostalgia. It’s a fresh chapter – one that blends experience, personality, and a deep love for the sport he never truly left behind. What are your thoughts on Roddick’s new role at two Grand Slams?