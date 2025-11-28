Andy Roddick Defends Novak Djokovic as Fans Ignore His Stunning Year at Nearly 40

Novak Djokovic keeps rewriting the record books, so it’s no surprise he added another milestone to his legendary résumé in 2025. At 38 years and 5 months old, Djokovic officially became the oldest player in history to finish a season inside the ATP’s year-end top four, according to the rankings released on November 17th. Ultimately, former world No. 1 Andy Roddick couldn’t help but praise the achievement, pointing out how many fans are overlooking just how remarkable Djokovic’s season has been at nearly 40.

Even more impressively, Djokovic reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slams this year, an astonishing feat for anyone, let alone someone celebrating his 38th birthday. Andy Roddick compared the run to Jimmy Connors’ famous 1991 US Open semifinal appearance, a moment still celebrated in American tennis history.

“Remember the importance we rightly placed on Jimmy Connors’ performance in 1991, when he reached the semi-finals. Only one semi-final. This tournament remains my favorite,” Roddick said, emphasizing just how special Novak Djokovic’s consistency and longevity truly are.

Andy Roddick continued his praise by highlighting just how rare Djokovic’s 2025 season truly was. He pointed out that while fans sometimes focus on how “he doesn’t move so well anymore,” they forget he’s nearly 40 and still producing elite-level results.

Imago 251017 — RIYADH, Oct. 17, 2025 — Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during the semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2025. SPSAUDI ARABIA-RIYADH-TENNIS-6 KINGS SLAM-SEMIFINAL WangxHaizhou PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Roddick emphasized the significance of Djokovic making four Grand Slam semifinals in a single season before adding that it’s fair to call Djokovic “the third best player of the year” based on pure level alone.

“We should not take this for granted.”

However, Novak Djokovic’s longevity is nothing new. In 2023, he became the oldest World No. 1 to finish a season at the top (at 36 years and six months). Rafael Nadal followed closely in 2022 as a 36-year-old year-end No. 2. Legends like Rod Laver in 1974 and Jimmy Connors in 1987 held similar milestones for decades, until Roger Federer, and later Djokovic and Nadal, reshaped what was possible for aging champions.

By achieving this, Djokovic joined an elite club of just 14 men who have finished in the top positions at such an advanced age. He has now done it more times than Jimmy Connors and Rafael Nadal, leaving only Roger Federer ahead of him. And with Djokovic hinting at plans to play through the LA Olympic Games, he may continue adding to these records for years to come.

And truthfully, that result didn’t come to him without a fight.

Not just Novak Djokovic, even Venus Williams’ return left Andy Roddick confounded

When Venus Williams made her return to court at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in July of this year after a two-year hiatus, she was 45-years old. Back then, Andy Roddick took to his ‘Served’ podcast to draw parallels between himself and the elder Williams sister. He mentioned that at 42, he grunts six times just to get up from bed. Yet, at 45, Venus is giving her opponents a run for their money.

Imago July 22, 2025, Washington, D.C, U.S: VENUS WILLIAMS pauses in-between points during her match against Peyton Stearns at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Washington U.S – ZUMAg196 20250722_zap_g196_007 Copyright: xKylexGustafsonx

Subsequently, Venus Williams entered the Cincinnati Open and even managed to get her name in the draw for the US Open in August. The seven-time Grand Slam champion oozed with confidence ahead of her participation in the 2025 US Open.

“There is no doubt I can play tennis, but obviously, coming back to play matches, it takes time to get in the swing of things. I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand.”

Of course, drawing comparisons between Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic ought to bring out some similarities. Yet, Djokovic hasn’t kept himself out of competition for prolonged periods of time. Obviously, Djokovic operates like a well-oiled machine. For Venus Williams, a two-year break from the sport shows in her playing style. They weren’t as well coordinated on the court as they used to be. But still, her comeback is one for the history books.

“I don’t know how much longer we are going to have her in tennis if we don’t soak up every bit of this amazing story of these sisters coming out of Compton to dominate our sport,” said Roddick, admiring Venus’ determination. Similar to his statement about Djokovic, Roddick also insinuated that Venus Williams being in the game isn’t something that tennis lovers should take lightly. It’s a sight to behold, and an inspiration to many.

It might not hold for long, and that makes it all the more special.

“I want her to win. I want it to be a story. Imagine having won seven Grand Slam titles and being the second-best player in your family. These women are exceptional. They are amazing. We are lucky to have had them in our game. They are phenomenal.”

Here we have two legends, from the men’s and the women’s tour, who are both defying age, reiterating that it is just a number until you know you’re truly done. But until then, their skill and game continue to reshape the narratives of tennis with new records and levels of invincibility.

That said, can Novak Djokovic still win another Grand Slam in 2026, or have Sinner and Alcaraz officially taken over the sport? What do you think?