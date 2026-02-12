Andy Roddick Defends Serena Williams’ Drug-Assisted Weight Loss Ahead of Comeback

In August 2025, Serena Williams revealed in a People interview that she was using GLP-1 medication to support her weight-loss journey. Even she recently appeared in a Super Bowl XL advertisement promoting the drug, a move that drew significant attention online. And as the debate settles, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick views it differently, seeing it as a possible sign of a comeback for the icon.

In a recent episode of the Served podcast, Andy Roddick strongly supported Serena Williams. He addressed the criticism surrounding her use of GLP-1 medication.

“I can tell you something that I think I know for a fact, right? I’m not Serena. I can’t play anymore. I stink. And if I decided that I wanted to come back, guess what I would be doing immediately? Immediately, I’d be dropping 20 pounds as fast as I can,” he added.

Roddick explained that reducing weight would be his first step toward any comeback. He believes it would make the return process easier.

Imago Ro Debuts First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial Starring Serena Williams to Launch “Healthier on Ro” Campaign

“I would be taking those drugs because you know what becomes easier when you are 20 pounds lighter? Actually, getting back to the training that you need without getting injured to get back on tour. So they are like “Oh, it doesn’t enhance performance,” he said.

The former American star stressed that the real benefit comes before competition begins. Starting lighter reduces stress on the body. That makes intense training safer and more effective.

He also spoke about the biggest challenge in a comeback. Injuries during preparation often delay or end the process. Weight management, he said, can lower that risk.

“What it does is shortens the timeline for training and mitigates a lot of the risk in because the thing with getting back is like you get injured training, injured training, injured training, you can’t get back. Right,” he said.

Roddick added that beginning from a lighter physical state changes the entire equation. It allows athletes to train consistently. That consistency is key to returning to elite level.

“If you start training from a place of 25 pounds less, guess what’s less likely to happen? Getting hurt. So, it’s not on the day. It’s like if I was going to do it, I would absolutely do it and try to drop as much before I committed back to the training process,” he added.

Even last month, Serena Williams also spoke about the medication. In January 2026, she shared her experience in an interview with Today.com. She revealed how the treatment helped improve her overall health.

“My blood sugar is better. I was able to lower my cholesterol by 30%. Some of these numbers [previous high cholesterol levels] are from when I was literally winning Grand Slams. It wasn’t, like, just playing tennis. I was dominating. I was at risk for heart disease, and I didn’t even know. … That’s scary.”

Williams said the change has improved her life. She explained that her focus is long-term health and longevity, not just weight loss.

Support for the American legend is growing across the tennis world. And as Roddick explained, talk of her return to the court is growing louder.

Could Serena Williams emulate sister Venus with a tennis comeback?

There has been growing speculation about Serena Williams making a return to professional tennis. Many believe the younger Williams sister could follow in Venus’s footsteps. The idea of a comeback has started gaining attention again.

The conversation intensified after Serena’s name appeared in the tennis anti-doping testing pool. This step is often seen as a requirement for players planning a return. It immediately fueled fresh rumors.

Last month, Williams was asked about the situation on the Today show. She did not confirm anything but did not rule it out either. Her response left the door open.

“I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now,” she said, adding, “I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens.”

Recently, another update was added to the buzz. American player Alycia Parks revealed that she had been practicing with Serena. She shared the update while speaking to Tennis Majors.

“I actually practiced with her last Monday. And I messaged her yesterday. She’s definitely a good mentor to me, and she’s helped me a lot, especially in my practices,” commented the American.

Parks also spoke about Serena’s physical condition. She believes the 23-time Grand Slam champion still looks strong and ready. Her comments have only added to the excitement.

“She is in great shape. So I think she would kill it on tour.”

With more discussion around her recent weight loss and improved fitness, the comeback talk continues to grow. Do you think a return is truly possible, and could we see Serena back on tour anytime?