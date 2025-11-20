Andy Roddick Fires Back at Critics as He Strongly Defends Alexander Zverev: “Offensive to Every Tennis Player”

Even the most successful tennis players have moments when the world doubts them, regardless of their exceptional talent. Right now, world number three Alexander Zverev is experiencing exactly that. Critics have been quick to point out his struggles, with Boris Becker saying, “World class looks different.” Becker even called Zverev a “problem child” and questioned why he hasn’t made changes within his team. But Zverev has not been left without his supporters.

Andy Roddick recently spoke out on @Served_Podcast to defend Zverev.

“To simply sit there and say, he’s not that good, is offensive to every tennis player on the planet,” Roddick exclaimed. “Is he squeezing too tight because he wants a major so badly? Probably. Sure. Does that mean he’s not a great tennis player? Does that mean we take away from the volume statistics of his career? He’s won Olympic gold. Like he’s won World Tour Finals.”

Clearly, there’s more to Zverev than a single season’s results.

Sure, 2025 wasn’t Alexander Zverev’s strongest year. He finished with 55 wins and 25 losses, claiming only one title at the Munich Open in May. He reached several finals, including the Australian Open, but fell short in crucial moments. By season’s end, he trailed Jannik Sinner by almost 6,000 points and even more for Carlos Alcaraz.

Still, numbers don’t tell the whole story. Roddick reminded everyone of Alexander Zverev’s consistency over the years.

“Does it live in the same universe where he would tell you that he was nervous and might have choked away a Grand Slam at the US Open? I’m guessing he would probably tell you yes at some point in his life. And does that mean he’s not the best player to have never won a major? You know, if there’s a lot of space between Sinner and Alcaraz, he’s always that next guy. But he’s been there for a decade.”

Alexander Zverev has been a professional since 2013 and has won 24 singles titles in his career. He’s reached the finals of every major except Wimbledon, though a Grand Slam title has eluded him so far. But he has won the ATP Finals twice (2018, 2021) and an Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, proving he can perform at the highest level. Yet, critics are quick to point out his shortcomings.

Even Analyst Matt Roberts recently said that Zverev could be surpassed by younger players in 2026.

“He’s in that category and going down, I would say, whereas a lot of those are on the way up looking to pass Zverev, and all of the same things we’ve always thought about his game have been evident this year to an even starker degree… being outplayed by a lot of players.”

But despite all this, it seems Alexander Zverev has something to say to prove them wrong once and for all.

Alexander Zverev fires back at Boris Becker

The German world number three dismissed the comments as a bid for attention rather than helpful feedback. Speaking before the start of his indoor hard-court campaign, Zverev made it clear that he is not bothered by external opinions and is determined to get back to his best form.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag, Zverev downplayed Becker’s remarks.

“I think he’s relatively unconcerned about me, to be honest. I think he’s looking for a bit of attention, and he gets it through me. Unfortunately, that’s the case. But I don’t care anymore.”

Zverev is intent on keeping his focus on the court, not the headlines. Reflecting on his own mindset, Alexander Zverev expressed belief in his ability to bounce back and perform at a high level, especially in tournaments that suit his style. “Everything will work out. I’m full of confidence that I’ll find my form again and play good tennis again.”

Former WTA pro Barbara Schett emphasized, “We mustn’t forget that, at the end of the day, Sascha is still number three in the world. And he certainly doesn’t lack the will to win; in fact, he even criticizes himself for his performances.” But she also pointed out that Alexander Zverev does not yet have a big title to his name. And now, it might be even more distant than it was five years ago.

Fans are debating whether that is a small bump or a lasting struggle. Let’s hope 2026 is better for him!