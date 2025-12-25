Andy Roddick Hails Novak Djokovic’s ‘Part-Time’ 2025 as One of His Most Ridiculous Feats Yet

There’s rarely any legend who keeps pushing their limits the way Novak Djokovic does. In 2025, he once again reached the semifinals at every major, a level of consistency most players can only dream of. And he did this by not even playing the full calendar. Andy Roddick, another legend, couldn’t help but sum up Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season with a mix of disbelief and admiration.

“It was crazy to see this year. He was like a part-time tennis player who was the third best player in the world. It’s a joke. It’s so impressive,” he said on his Served Media podcast.

And statistically, his assessment holds up.

The year itself was a mixed one for the Serbian star. Djokovic won two ATP titles, bringing his career total to 101, and remained a constant presence at the biggest events. While his Grand Slam performances were strong, they didn’t reach his usual heights. He reached four straight semifinals but couldn’t push through to a final, marking his first season without a Grand Slam final since 2017 and extending his major drought to eight in a row.

Injuries also played a role in shaping his season. Ongoing shoulder issues forced Djokovic to withdraw from November’s ATP Finals in Turin. Even so, the setbacks haven’t sparked serious retirement talk. At 38, he continues to show that his level is still high enough to compete with the very best.

“At this stage of the last four, it feels like he can turn on and off being a top-three or four player in the world. That’s Novak Djokovic, right?” Roddick said. He then put the year in perspective, adding, “How do we judge this year against his career? Any year where he doesn’t win a major is probably disappointing for him,” Roddick added.

What has changed most is how Djokovic manages his career. His priorities are now centered on recovery, smart scheduling, and choosing events that matter most to him. A lighter workload and smoother early rounds would give him more rest and help him conserve energy for the biggest matches. He can still handle long five-set battles, but efficiency has become critical.

Despite playing fewer tournaments, Djokovic remained among the elite. He reached the Miami Masters final, claimed two titles, and finished the year inside the top tier of the ATP rankings. He also recorded his 17th year-end top-four finish, a milestone that underlines his longevity and consistency at the highest level.

Still, Novak Djokovic knows where the gaps were. While he understands pressure and late-match tactics as well as anyone, he struggled at times to gain a clear mental edge, along with dealing with physical issues. If everything lines up in 2026, his pursuit of a 25th major won’t feel like nostalgia. It will look like unfinished business, and for now, retirement remains far from his mind.

Novak Djokovic plays for more than just results

Novak Djokovic will open his 2026 season at the Adelaide International, with organizers confirming his name on the entry list last week. However, ahead of that, on the eve of his debut at the Hellenic Championship, he spoke candidly about what continues to drive him.

Djokovic acknowledged that many expected him to walk away after the Olympics, saying, “Many thought that after the Olympics, after winning the gold medal, I would have ended my career.” After finally winning his first Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games, that belief felt understandable.

Djokovic explained that his motivation goes far beyond trophies. He said he doesn’t play “just for results,” even though winning still matters. What keeps him going, he shared, is his love for competition, the daily process, and what tennis gives him on a personal level, both to himself and his family, as well as what he can still give back to the sport as an active player.

He also acknowledged the constant spotlight that comes with continuing his career. “I know that as long as I play, there will be attention from the tennis world,” he said. And with more than 16 million Instagram followers and global partnerships with brands like Lacoste, Head, and Hublot, every moment of his career, from injuries to comebacks, quickly becomes news.

In the end, Novak Djokovic added that multiple factors still push him forward, not just past achievements. He admitted it feels “a little strange” to return to tournaments after completing a lifelong goal with Olympic gold, but said the feeling is also motivating because the hunger remains.

Now with him chasing a 25th Grand Slam, battling younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, continuing his work with the PTPA, and eyeing a final Olympic appearance in 2028, Novak Djokovic shows no signs of stepping away yet.