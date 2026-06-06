Andy Roddick Left Baffled by Flavio Cobolli’s Risky Move After Opponent’s French Open Withdrawal: “I’d Be a Psychopath”

In a Parisian Slam already overflowing with surprises, Flavio Cobolli booked his place in the 2026 final under bittersweet circumstances after Matteo Arnaldi withdrew just before their SF showdown. While the historic breakthrough should have been a moment of pure celebration, the sudden turn of events left an emotional cloud hanging over Paris. Yet it was the press room environment that grabbed the former world No. 1 Andy Roddick’s attention, as he openly questioned the decision to have Cobolli before the final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They were a little too close during the press conference, by the way,” Andy Roddick said on his Served podcast, referring to the setup where both Italians addressed the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Arnaldi pulled out of the clay-court Major and conceded his SF match, he made his way to the press room to explain the situation. Cobolli joined him at the desk, sitting just a short distance away. “I mean, they weren’t close. They were 10 or 12 feet apart,” the American added, emphasizing that even a few feet might not have been enough for comfort in such circumstances.

Later, the 43-year-old made it clear how he would have handled the situation if he were in Cobolli’s shoes. “I get him having to like speak to it a little bit. Maybe it just means Cobolli’s like relaxed. I don’t know. But I would be a psychopath. I would be like, ‘Brother, I love you. I’ll see you in a week. I’ll see you at the next tournament. I’d love to take you to dinner. This sucks. It’s on me. I feel bad for you. Don’t be in the same room as me.’ Like it’s very simple,” Roddick explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jun 1, 2026; Paris, France; Flavio Cobolli of Italy returns a shot during his match against Zachary Svajda of the United States on day nine at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Adding to that, Andy Roddick also criticized the decision to hold a joint press conference while Arnaldi was still unwell. “So them doing a press conference together when the guys like, ‘Yeah, I had a fever. I might have one now.’ I’m like, you guys need to separate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his concerns, the former US open champion expressed sympathy for Arnaldi. “I feel terribly for him. I mean, I hope that he plays a million semifinals. I hope this isn’t the only opportunity he gets to play semifinal in Grand Slam and this is how it goes down.”

Roddick’s comments also drew from past experiences on the tour, especially two months ago. At the Madrid Masters in April, players faced an unexpected wave of illnesses that disrupted the draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous star players, including WTA ace Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and even ATP ace Marin Cilic were affected by what appeared to be a stomach virus or food poisoning.

Coco Gauff, for instance, was knocked out by Linda Noskova in the R16, while others withdrew entirely from the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the players, rumors circulated that the cause was a case of bad shrimp tacos, although the situation was never fully confirmed despite the tournament ending on 3rd May.

Fortunately, the situation at the press room was resolved quickly. Arnaldi left the press room after clearly stating his condition, putting the matter to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Cobolli, meanwhile, was left shocked by the unexpected withdrawal of his Italian compatriot, suddenly finding himself in the French Open final without playing a semifinal.

Cobolli shared his thoughts after Arnaldi’s shocking French Open withdrawal

Matteo Arnaldi’s remarkable Roland Garros run came to a heartbreaking end just before his SF match. The 25-year-old Italian had already spent more time on court than any of the other four semifinalists this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Arnaldi had logged nearly four more hours than the rest of the field. His journey included two exhausting five-set marathon matches that tested both his physical and mental limits.

One of those victories came against Raphael Collignon in an epic encounter. The other was against the American Frances Tiafoe in a match that lasted just under five and a half hours.

Arnaldi also impressed in the QF as he advanced after another Italian Matteo Berrettini retired injured while trailing 7-5, 5-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his inspiring run was halted by illness before he could take the court for the SF. The withdrawal announcement arrived just 25 minutes before the match was scheduled to begin on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The news stunned everyone involved, including Flavio Cobolli. Instead of preparing to battle his fellow Italian, Cobolli suddenly found himself advancing directly to the championship match.

The emotional impact of that moment was evident in the press room. Both players shared a brief but heartfelt exchange after the withdrawal became official.

“I just said Matteo is a big inspiration for all of us. He’s an amazing player, he’s I think the best person outside the court for how he makes the team, preparation of the match, focus, cool-down, he’s one of the best on the tour for sure,” Cobolli translated the speech he made in Italian to Arnaldi in the press room.

Cobolli then continued to praise his compatriot’s resilience and achievements at this year’s Roland Garros. “I said also he deserved the results he got this week, he got injured last season and at the beginning of this one [with a foot injury]. We all knew about his level, everyone expected this result from him, his tennis is amazing. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Now, attention turns to tomorrow’s championship match. Tennis fans around the world will be hoping for another memorable final like last year, with many already anticipating an epic showdown worthy of the French Open stage.